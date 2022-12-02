Splashtop Expands Remote Support Features Targeting MSPs, IT, and Family IT, with Best Pricing and Customer Support

Grouping, Enhanced Manageability, and Soon File Transfer Features Are Being Added to Splashtop Business to Deliver the Most Cost-Effective Remote Support & Control Solution for IT and MSPs

San Jose, CA November 25th, 2014 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces new grouping and other manageability functions in Splashtop Business. File transfer will be added before end of the year. MSPs and IT can now enjoy the best-in-class Splashtop remote desktop performance with enhanced grouping and management functions. Besides delivering the highest remote access performance, Splashtop Business is known for its cost-effective pricing model at $60 per year for managing or accessing unlimited computers.

“About a year ago, many thousands of LogMeIn refugees flooded to Splashtop when LogMeIn abruptly cancelled its free service,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Unfortunately, Splashtop didn’t support deployment, access control, grouping, file transfer, nor a few other manageability features desired by IT and MSPs, so many LogMeIn refugees had no choice but subscribe to LogMeIn Central or LogMeIn Pro. By working closely with MSPs and IT in the past months, Splashtop Business is now feature complete for remote support, while continuing to deliver the best performance and pricing for remote control.”

“I am loving Splashtop!! I’ve been lost since LogMeIn changed their policies. This is making it much easier for me to manage computers in our office. Thank you!!!” Sue Diggs, Office Manager, Malkerson Gunn Martin, LLP

”The pricing advantage of Splashtop against TeamViewer is immense and your software works just as smoothly as TeamViewer. I have now bought Splashtop, which we also did because of your great support!” Michael Pichler, CTO, DANCE ALL DAY Musicvertriebs GmbH

“I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!” Nick Kapinakis, Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems – I2QS.COM

Tens of Thousands of MSPs and IT organizations are using Splashtop Business to manage millions of computers today already. Splashtop integrates with various RMM, PSA, online ticketing, and online helpdesk solutions in the market to enable a seamless experience for MSPs and IT to perform their jobs.

Switch to Splashtop Business today with a cost effective pricing of $60 per user per year to manage an unlimited number of computers: https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support

About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

