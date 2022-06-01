Splashtop Expands Remote Access Integration with Autotask
Start Remote Support Sessions Directly from within Autotask PSA Support Tickets
San Jose, California – September 15, 2017 Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, today announced new Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) integration with Autotask PSA, which will debut at the Autotask Community Live conference on September 17, 2017. With this new integration, Autotask customers can quickly and seamlessly launch Splashtop On-Demand Support sessions as they assist customers. Benefits of the new integration include:
Easily start a remote support session from within an Autotask ticket
Session info is automatically logged in the ticket notes for future reference
Resolve customer issues more quickly and increase customer satisfaction
“We’re excited that Splashtop has extended their integration to include Autotask PSA. The Splashtop remote access technology already available in
Patrick Burns, Vice President, Product Management, Autotask. “This new integration provides Autotask PSA customers with the same world class tools
Splashtop On-Demand Support enables support professionals to remotely access and control computers and mobile devices.
View and control Windows and Mac computers, view Android device screens in real time and remote control many Android devices
Simple for both the technician and remote user with a 9-digit access code and small download
Useful support features including file transfer, chat, and elevate to admin privilege
High performance and robust security
When assisting remote users, the ability to see and control their computer or device screen can help resolve issues up to 90% faster than verbal interaction alone.
“MSPs want an integrated solution to effectively support their customers,” said Mark Lee, CEO Splashtop. “We are excited to share that both Autotask
Availability
The Splashtop On-Demand Support integration in Autotask PSA is available now in the Autotask LiveLinks catalog. The integration requires
purchase from the Splashtop web site with licensing per concurrent technician. SOS is the best value in attended remote support solutions with a commercial use license. A free trial is also available.
We are excited to share that both Autotask Endpoint Management (RMM) and PSA are now seamlessly integrated with Splashtop remote control so MSPs can enjoy a best-in-class end-to-end solution.
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services
mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable
Acer, ASUS, Dell, Epson, HP, InFocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than
https://www.splashtop.com
About Autotask Corporation
Autotask Corporation helps IT organizations worldwide work smarter with a complete, cloud-based IT business management platform that enables
Autotask speeds time to revenue while continually improving service delivery. Autotask is available in seven languages and used in over 90
datto.com for more information.
