Splashtop Expands Remote Access Integration with Autotask

Start Remote Support Sessions Directly from within Autotask PSA Support Tickets

San Jose, California – September 15, 2017 Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in cross-screen access, support, and collaboration, today announced new Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) integration with Autotask PSA, which will debut at the Autotask Community Live conference on September 17, 2017. With this new integration, Autotask customers can quickly and seamlessly launch Splashtop On-Demand Support sessions as they assist customers. Benefits of the new integration include:

Easily start a remote support session from within an Autotask ticket

Session info is automatically logged in the ticket notes for future reference

Resolve customer issues more quickly and increase customer satisfaction

“We’re excited that Splashtop has extended their integration to include Autotask PSA. The Splashtop remote access technology already available in

Patrick Burns, Vice President, Product Management, Autotask. “This new integration provides Autotask PSA customers with the same world class tools



Splashtop On-Demand Support enables support professionals to remotely access and control computers and mobile devices.

View and control Windows and Mac computers, view Android device screens in real time and remote control many Android devices

Simple for both the technician and remote user with a 9-digit access code and small download

Useful support features including file transfer, chat, and elevate to admin privilege

High performance and robust security

When assisting remote users, the ability to see and control their computer or device screen can help resolve issues up to 90% faster than verbal interaction alone.

“MSPs want an integrated solution to effectively support their customers,” said Mark Lee, CEO Splashtop. “We are excited to share that both Autotask



Availability

The Splashtop On-Demand Support integration in Autotask PSA is available now in the Autotask LiveLinks catalog. The integration requires

purchase from the Splashtop web site with licensing per concurrent technician. SOS is the best value in attended remote support solutions with a commercial use license. A free trial is also available.