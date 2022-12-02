Splashtop Expands Global SSL-VPN Relay Infrastructure, from Amazon Web Services to China Alibaba’s AliCloud and Shanda’s Grand Cloud

With In-Country Cloud Partnerships, Splashtop Customers including Multi-nationals, Governments, SMBs, and Consumers Will Enjoy Enhanced Performance, Reliability, and Security

SAN JOSE, Calif. — May 28, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, announced the expansion of Splashtop Bridging CloudTM into China, the country with the largest mobile population, by partnering with Alibaba’s AliCloud and Shanda’s Grand Cloud. Splashtop Bridging CloudTM is a global SSL-VPN relay infrastructure; it is a scalable, robust Splashtop service that delivers high performance, reliability, and security for remote access of desktops and application across any networks (3G, 4G, or WIFI).

The first generation Bridging CloudTM infrastructure was built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with datacenters in America, Europe, and Asia, supporting millions of users. Based on where the user is located, Splashtop intelligently detects and uses the closest relay infrastructure to deliver the best in class remote access experience. Since Amazon Web Services (AWS) is not available inside China, Splashtop users in China have relied on AWS Japan to relay traffic; this introduces added latency, impacting the user experience.

The second generation Bridging CloudTM is flexible and extensible; it is available for hosting by regional carriers, service providers, and strategic partners, to deliver enhanced performance, reliability, and security, servicing local customers. After extensive research and benchmarking, the combination of Alibaba’s AliCloud and Shanda’s Grand Cloud will deliver the best-in-class relay performance for China users on any network, whether the subscribers are from China Mobile, China Unicom, or China Telecom.

“China has the largest mobile population in the world, and businesses are all going mobile,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “We are excited to partner with Alibaba and Shanda to ensure millions of Splashtop users and businesses in China can now enjoy enhanced performance, reliability, and security with in-country relay infrastructure. The combination of Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Shanda, and other carrier clouds enables us to deliver the highest performance infrastructure globally to support multi-nationals, governments, and SMB around the world.”

“Shanda is the leading online gaming company in China. Shanda’s Grand Cloud has been the pioneer of cloud computing in China, and it is our goal to partner with leading technology partners like Splashtop,” said Lin Jiang, Vice President of Shanda Grand Cloud, “Splashtop is a powerful solution to mobilize applications and data on Grand Cloud, including 3D cloud gaming.”

Alibaba is the leading cloud for SMBs. The collaboration enables millions of SMBs in China to instantly mobilize existing Windows, IE-centric, and Java applications, as well as vertical healthcare or financial apps to any mobile workforce.

With the China in-country SSL-VPN relay cloud, Splashtop users in China now enjoy on average a three-to-four time improvement in latency reduction and increased frame rates. In certain major cities, users can even see over eight times the latency reduction and significantly improved frame rates.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Kim Gengler

kim.gengler@horngroup.com