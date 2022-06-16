Splashtop Expands EU Presence to Support Remote-Work Strategies in the Region

Adds Euro currency support, EU cloud data center, multilingual sales & support team

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2020—Splashtop Inc., a leading remote-access software firm, announced today that it is strengthening its European Union (EU) presence to make it easier for enterprises and individuals in the region to productively and easily work from home, and deliver IT support remotely. Splashtop is launching an instance of its remote-access solution in a Germany-based cloud data center, with a local user database plus support for Euro currency.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is making working from home a new normal, while increasing demand for things like remote IT support and remote access to classroom computer labs,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “As a result, it’s more important than ever to reduce work-from-home and remote-support barriers. In addition to localizing the products in multiple languages, we realized that providing local Euro payment, meeting compliance and offering multilingual customer support and sales teams would allow more enterprises and individuals in the EU to benefit from our offerings.”

Splashtop’s Euro currency support will enable its EU customers to avoid currency exchange fluctuations. With Splashtop now having a local European data center and more local relay servers, EU users will enjoy improved performance of the Splashtop remote access software, through lower latency and frame rates higher than 40 frames per second (FPS). The new Germany-based data center also includes a local user database that provides enhanced support for Europe’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

A Phased Approach to Global Expansion

In addition to its global headquarters in Silicon Valley, Splashtop has established its Asian presence and created a robust ecosystem to support the regulatory requirements for doing business in China, Japan and throughout Asia. Earlier this year, Splashtop opened its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in Amsterdam and appointed Alexander Draaijer as its General Manager for EMEA.

Many EU countries, including Italy, Spain and France, have been hard hit by COVID-19, sending companies scrambling to ensure their business continuity and create effective work-from-home strategies. With Splashtop products easier to purchase and use, more EU businesses and individuals will be able to take advantage of Splashtop’s affordable, easy-to-use cloud-based and on-premises remote access solutions, which feature enterprise-grade security and reliability.

“From a professional point of view, Splashtop has proven to be particularly useful in the era of the Coronavirus,” said Aurélien Freudenreich, IT manager for IMED Conseil, a France-based company specializing in the computerization of medical and dental practices. “For example, we have created a number of ‘guest’ user accounts to give doctors direct access to their practice computers from remote locations, which allows them to access their patient files from home and also to bill for telemedicine consultations when the practices are closed.”

“As a platform supporting tens of millions of users, Splashtop enables organizations to embrace the modern way of working—work from anywhere, secure, efficient and mobile—which creates a productive and more empowered workforce,” said Mark Lee.

You can learn more about Splashtop’s expansion here.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best-value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote access desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment and the Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 30 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at splashtop.com.