Splashtop Names Alexander Draaijer General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Splashtop Continues Rapid Global Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has appointed Alexander Draaijer as its General Manager of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Splashtop has been accelerating investments in new markets and adding offices around the world as global demand increases for Splashtop remote access products.

In addition to corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in the Asia Pacific region, Splashtop is now building its European presence with a regional headquarters in the Netherlands, under the lead of Alexander Draaijer.

This expansion will allow Splashtop to invest in multilingual talent, enabling the company to support organizations across Europe in their native languages.

“Alexander will be in charge of implementing and managing EMEA operations: increasing sales activities, identifying new market opportunities, and defining the actions required for bringing a new dynamic to our business in EMEA. We are thrilled to have him join our team, and we wish him an excellent integration and success with Splashtop.”

– Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO.

Alexander Draaijer is an accomplished senior executive with a proven track record of quickly building multi-million dollar SAAS operations and global sales channels. Alexander has spent a majority of his career working for US venture-backed companies, where he built and managed European & Asia-Pacific operations from inception to going public or getting acquired.

“It is an exciting time to join Splashtop. Splashtop has an amazing set of offerings and is in a phenomenal growth phase. This year will be critical to further strengthen our global presence, and better support customers as we launch new products and services in EMEA. I am looking forward to working with the team to take that huge leap in Europe and beyond. ”

– Alexander Draaijer, GM of EMEA at Splashtop Inc

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere.

Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and the Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support.

Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.