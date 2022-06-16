Splashtop Expands Chromebook Remote Access Support Features

IT and support professionals can now launch remote connections to any Chromebooks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and support solutions, released new Chromebook remote access features. IT and support professionals can now launch remote connections to Chromebooks and see the full screen of any remote Chromebook computer in real-time, to quickly and easily help users resolve their issues. It can also be used by teachers to remotely view the content of a student’s Chromebook device screen in real-time to assist them in one-on-one learning situations.

A Timely Update in the Age of Remote Learning

Splashtop’s new remote access feature for Chromebook comes at a time where students from K-12 to higher education are increasingly using Chromebooks for their studies.

“During this pandemic, we’ve noticed an increase in the use of Chromebooks for supporting remote learning initiatives and academic continuity,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop “As a result, academic IT support teams are faced with an overwhelming number of requests to provide remote support to Chromebooks. With this new Splashtop feature, this challenge can now be overcome,” said Lee.

A Complement to Splashtop Solutions for Remote Learning

Splashtop’s new feature to remotely view Chromebook devices is a complement to the many remote access solutions Splashtop offers to academic establishments. These include:

Remote access to school computers for students – Enables students to remotely access campus lab computers & applications from any device (including Chromebooks)

Remote computer access for faculty and teachers – Teachers and faculty can remotely access their school computers from anywhere

Remote support tools – For school IT teams to remotely support student and teacher computers and devices as well as working remotely

Availability

Remote access to Chromebook is available in all Splashtop SOS plans and Splashtop Remote Support Premium. It supports access to Chromebook models that can run Android apps. This feature is view-only and doesn’t include the ability to remotely control Chromebooks. Learn more about Splashtop Remote Access to Chromebooks.

