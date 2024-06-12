Splashtop Earns Platinum in 2024 Secure Campus Awards
Recognized for Excellence in Access Control and Cloud-based Management, Enhancing Campus Security for K-12 and Universities
CUPERTINO, Calif., Jun. 12, 2024 – Splashtop, a leader in remote access and remote IT support solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Platinum winner in the 2024 Secure Campus Awards. The company's Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution received top honors in the Access Control, Cloud-based Management category, presented by Campus Security Today, a leading publication dedicated to safety and security on educational campuses.
“We are honored to present Splashtop with the Platinum award,” said Ralph C. Jensen, Publisher & Editor in Chief at Security Today magazine and Campus Security Today magazine. “In today’s educational landscape, the need for robust Wi-Fi security on campuses is more critical than ever. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop stands out for its ability to provide secure network access that’s scalable, user-friendly and helps institutions meet cybersecurity insurance standards.”
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop provides:
Secure Authentication: Offers passwordless certificate-based and traditional password authentication, providing administrators with effective control over user and device access, essential for open campus environments.
Intuitive Design & Interoperability: Seamlessly integrates with major mobile device management providers (Intune, Addigy and Jamf) and Single Sign-On providers (Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD), enabling set up in as little as 10 minutes.
Automated Bulk Onboarding: Streamlines bulk provisioning and deprovisioning for new and graduating classes, allowing IT teams to efficiently scale up or down for fluctuating student populations without increased workload or errors.
Robust Security & Compliance: Mitigates cyberattacks and data breaches, supports compliance with standards like COPPA, CIPA, FERPA, OC2, ISO27001, HIPAA, and PCI; helps educational institutions meet strict cybersecurity insurance requirements.
"We understand the immense pressure IT teams face in the education sector to secure their networks against evolving cyber threats,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder at Splashtop. “With Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, we’ve created a solution that not only provides robust security but also simplifies network management, ensuring educational institutions can focus on delivering exceptional learning experiences."
Cloud RADIUS was developed by Foxpass, an identity access management company acquired by Splashtop in 2023, which represented an important step as Splashtop builds out its industry leading secure remote access and IT support offering.
For more information on Splashtop’s Cloud RADIUS solution, visit Splashtop.com/foxpass. For more information on its award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com