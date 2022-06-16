Splashtop Debuts Security Bulletin to Help Managed Service Providers and IT Pros Stay on Top of Latest IT Vulnerabilities

‘MSP & IT Security Feed’ Will Provide Alerts, Updates, and Tips

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021—For IT pros and managed service providers (MSPs) who rely on support desk and remote support tools, Splashtop Inc. announced today that it will debut the “MSP & IT Security Feed” and a free-to-subscribe bulletin with regular alerts and updates to help MSPs and other IT service providers improve their cybersecurity practices and reduce their vulnerability to attack.

The U.S. National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has stated that MSPs are “an attractive target for cyber criminals” because MSPs manage the IT infrastructure of so many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In fact, more than 30,000 individual MSPs use Splashtop tools to remotely manage and support the IT infrastructures of SMBs everywhere.

What’s more, Splashtop tools are embedded into popular remote monitoring and management (RMM), IT service management (ITSM), and helpdesk platforms used by some of the largest organizations in the world.

To help MSPs and other IT pros who use Splashtop’s remote tools safeguard themselves and the assets of the companies they serve, the Splashtop MSP & IT Security Feed and associated bulletin will provide curated information on relevant industry news, software patches and updates, explanations of active cybersecurity breaches, and tips from Splashtop about remote access and remote support best practices and techniques.

“Since the pandemic-triggered acceleration of digital transformation, cybersecurity has become the biggest challenge faced by today’s IT pros and MSPs, and we want to help,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop,” Splashtop invests millions every year on security tools and resources, and we want to share our knowledge and expertise with our MSP and IT community to make us all better at fighting cyber threats.”

MSP and IT Security Feed and Bulletin Availability

The MSP and IT Security Feed is available at splashtop.com/security-feed.

The subscription signup page for the security bulletin emails is available at splashtop.com/security-bulletin.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs), while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit splashtop.com for more information.