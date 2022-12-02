Splashtop and CostGuard Partner to Deliver CG-Cloud iPad App to Enable Remote Access of Leading Restaurant, Hotel and Food Management Software

Hospitality and Food Service Industries Can Instantly Mobilize The Existing Windows-Based Solutions They Depend On

SAN JOSE, Calif. —April 2, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces partnership with CostGuard Food Costing Software to deliver CG-Cloud app for the iPad. By empowering thousands of hotels, restaurants, retail and institutional foodservice operations with remote access to CostGuard’s Windows based software, users have instant access to data from anywhere at anytime, including inventory, sales data, POS, account systems, etc.

Traditionally, foodservice software requires a numeric keypad, which isn’t available on mobile tablets, but CG-Cloud’s provides a transparent overlay of a customized numeric keypad for easy data input.

CG-Cloud improves efficiencies with real-time business insights, including:

Count Sheets: Employees can enter data directly into the software from the floor. No need to print, write and then re-enter data. Invoices: Provides instant confirmation of pricing, quantities, and substitutions the moment they are received. Latency Challenges: All data entered on the iPad is directly entered into the CostGuard database­– No latency and data is always up to date



CG-Cloud brings together the mobilization of the workforce with IT efficiency. By securely streaming the CostGuard desktop application, employees are working on software they know, leaving no learning curve, and IT can easily manage all devices from a single console.

“Mobile devices are transforming the foodservice and retail industries,” said Mark Lee, CEO and founder of Splashtop. “We are excited to partner with CostGuard to mobilize the existing solution that thousands of businesses already rely on everyday and help innovate operations for a more efficient workforce.”

“Many customers have asked for mobile use of CostGuard and by partnering with Splashtop, we have successfully mobilized our existing foodservice software onto iPads for all our customers, enhancing productivity and satisfaction,” said Matthew Starobin, President of CostGuard.

Porting and re-developing existing Windows applications to mobile devices is difficult, expensive, and businesses are often faced with compatibility and training challenges. Splashtop works with partners in different industries to private label and customize its Splashtop mobilization platform, as a fast, effective way to mobilize existing Windows applications.

About CostGuard

CostGuard delivers software for restaurant management (independent and multi-unit), retail and production kitchens, hotels and banquet halls, casinos, caterers, bakeries, delis, corporate, commissaries and institutional foodservice.

CostGuard Food Costing software provides a complete ‘back of the house’ solution: recipe costing, menu engineering, food and liquor costing; inventory control; nutrition; sales management; interfaces with suppliers, POS, accounting and catering systems. For more information, visit https://www.costguard.com

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com

