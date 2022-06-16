Splashtop Announces Industry’s First Real-Time Visual Support Tool for iOS and Android Devices

Help Desks, MSPs, IT administrators, and app developers can remotely assist customers with a live view of their iOS, Android and other device screens

Splashtop, the worldwide leader in cross-device screen access, support, and collaboration, today launches Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS), an industry-first remote support solution with real-time screen sharing of iOS screens across any network, as well as high performance remote view and control of Android devices.

SOS enables customer service and support personnel to have an instant, real-time view of their customers’ screens no matter which devices are used. Help desks, MSPs, IT administrators and mobile app developers can view the mobile screen along with the user and offer assistance with accuracy and efficiency.

While this concept is not new for PCs and Macs, Splashtop offers the first available solution that brings this capability to iOS devices for the mass market, and it works across different apps as well as the settings / configurations screens. With mobile devices making up a large portion of all business transactions today, it can greatly improve the customer experience and satisfaction for help desks, MSPs, IT departments, and software / app developers, while reducing the time spent on customer calls.

“Many IT departments and MSPs are faced with the challenge of real-time supporting iOS and Android users across Internet,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “SOS is the industry’s only turnkey solution to deliver real-time iOS screen sharing across the Internet.”

Key new features in Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) include:

Remotely live view customers’ iOS and Android smartphone and tablet screens to help solve their mobile device issues

Remotely control Samsung smartphones and tablets

Remotely demonstrate and support corporate mobile applications

Elevate to Windows admin privilege to interact with User Account Control (UAC) and perform admin-level operations

The remote live view technology in Splashtop On-Demand Support offers two distinct advantages over other remote support solutions on the market

Alternative solutions only support sharing static screenshots of the iOS screen with the technician. Using SOS, the technician views the device screen in real-time with the customer across Internet

To support screen sharing of internally developed corporate iOS apps for training or support, an iOS SDK wrapper from the vendor is often required. This creates significant development and QA overhead and reliability risks. Splashtop live streams the complete iOS experience in real-time without costly app wrapping or SDKs. All internally developed iOS apps can be supported instantly.

“I really love that I am able to see what the user sees on their iOS screen. It helps so much more to give the user instructions to resolve their problem. That’s so much better than the solution I used before,” says Lars M. Schreiber, from L’AVENIR e.K.. “The killer-feature is definitely the live screen viewing with AirPlay on iOS. A lot of my customers use iPhones and iPads and with TeamViewer, I never could really help because the user wasn’t able to explain what he/she saw. Now I can see it too. The ability to remote control Android devices is a deluxe bonus,” he added.

Splashtop On-Demand Support is a complementary add-on to existing MDM / EMM solutions such as VMWare AirWatch, MobileIron, Citrix XenMobile, IBM MaaS360, SAP Afaria, Cisco Meraki, Microsoft Intune, and others.

Pricing and Availability

Splashtop On-Demand Support is available immediately from the Splashtop web site for a limited time introductory price of $199 per year per concurrent technician license. After the introductory special, the regular price will be $299 per year per technician. Purchases during the introductory period lock in the lower price for future renewals and additional licenses. Each technician can run up to 10 concurrent sessions from their workstation. Special limited time offers for existing SOS customers and Splashtop Remote Support Plus customers are available by contacting Splashtop Sales at sales@splashtop.com or 1-408-886-7177. Special MDM / EMM add-on enterprise pricing is also available.

A free, fully functional trial is available from https://www.splashtop.com/sos.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSP to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 25 million users enjoy Splashtop products today, and manufacturing partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Epson, HP, InFocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop carrier partners include AT&T, NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank, as well as many resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com. All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.