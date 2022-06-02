Splashtop Achieves Zebra Technologies’ Validation

Validation of Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support provides customers with support of Zebra Remote Control Event Injection Service

San Jose, Calif. — May 8, 2019 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies’ Validated Program for its Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support product. As part of Zebra’s PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program, the Validated Program indicates to customers and partners that Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support has been successfully tested – confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra® devices.

Key Takeaways

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is optimized to support Zebra’s Remote Control Event Injection Service. As a result, customers can perform remote support for Zebra rugged devices and manage computers. Users have full control of the device screen allowing them to inject key and touch events into the system while troubleshooting remotely.

Zebra Technologies’ Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers and RFID readers to meet the user’s application-specific needs while reducing risks and deployment times.

Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, Splashtop has successfully tested for the interoperability of its Rugged & IoT Remote Support with Zebra’s TC52 mobile touch computer.

“We are very pleased to have our Splashtop app Zebra validated,” said Mark Lee, CEO, Splashtop. “With this validation, Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is the ideal solution for companies who want to deploy, manage, and support selected Zebra devices, including those running on the Android™ operating system.”

Availability

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support information is available at https://www.splashtop.com/iot. Companies supporting Zebra devices can get more information and request to try this new solution by clicking the Get Started button on that web page and filling out the request form.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

