Splashtop 2 Now Available for Android Tablets – Top Remote Desktop App is Faster, Simpler and More Secure

Splashtop 2 – the next generation of remote desktop software – is now available for Android tablets along with its proprietary “Bridging Cloud” infrastructure, high performance clusters of secure Internet relay servers that connect users with their computers and mobile devices worldwide

August 7, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of Splashtop 2 HD for Android tablets – the next generation of its award-winning remote desktop. To achieve a new level of enhanced security, reliability and performance in Splashtop 2, Splashtop has built a global network of relay servers to form a “Bridging Cloud” infrastructure.

To date, Splashtop has empowered more than seven million users of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access Windows PCs and Macs to run applications, view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games.

Now by popular demand, Splashtop is delivering Splashtop 2 HD for Android tablets running Android 3.1 and up. It supports high definition (“HD”) video and is designed for devices with a screen density of 1280×800 on sizes of seven or ten inches.

Splashtop 2 HD for Android tablets features:

Pinch and zoom (which is a new feature first introduced into HD version)

Optimized performance leveraging hardware specific platform acceleration

New, easy user interface

Wake-on-LAN (WoL)

3G/4G and Internet support with the Anywhere Access Pack

“In response to the high demand from Splashtop fans, we are delivering Splashtop 2 HD for Android tablet owners,” noted Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “With Splashtop 2 HD, users can now turn their Android tablets into a remote desktop to access their computers files, anywhere, anytime.”

“Security and privacy are no longer merely corporate concerns. Regular people like you and me also need to be reassured that our data is always safe and secure – every file on every device, everywhere and everyday. Splashtop 2 offers that peace of mind,” noted Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. “Beyond security and privacy, Splashtop continues to make ease of use a priority. And, of course, we pride ourselves in staying ahead of the technology curve with our industry-leading performance.”

The Splashtop 2 HD app is available in basic form, which allows connectivity between devices in a local area network (LAN) environment; in addition, a module called “Anywhere Access Pack,” available by in-app purchase, will allow users to connect to their devices across the Internet.

Splashtop 2 HD has an easy-to-use interface and has been optimized for new hardware features, such as HD resolutions. Splashtop 2 HD supports up to 30 frames per second of streaming and sub-30-millisecond latency, providing for smooth video and responsive gaming experience.

With Splashtop 2 HD, the only configuration needed to connect to computers is a user name and password. There is no need to configure routers or firewalls, or to manually enter IP addresses or security codes. With the addition of Anywhere Access Pack, the same simple process lets users connect to their devices reliably from anywhere in the world, over the Internet.

In addition, the app has self-optimizing technology that adapts to the conditions of the network, enabling the user to take full advantage of the bandwidth of a 3G/4G network or Internet connection. In addition to protecting user data through its proprietary Bridging Cloud, Splashtop deploys industry-standard encryption technology to maintain a high level of security.

A slideshow can be viewed at https://www.slideshare.net/secret/f9BF53ATVIndA4 and a short video of Splashtop 2 HD for Android tablets is available here:

Splashtop Personal HD for Android Tablets-Best Remote Desktop App with Great Audio and Video Support

Splashtop 2 HD can be downloaded for Android tablets at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.splashtop.remote.pad.v2 from Google Play free of charge for a limited time, after which it will have a list price of $9.99 USD. The Anywhere Access Pack can be purchased for $0.99 USD per month or $9.99 USD per year.

Splashtop Streamer

Splashtop 2 HD requires the downloading and installation of the free Splashtop Streamer software onto a Window PC or a Mac. Supported platforms: Windows 7, Vista, and XP (including Home Premium), Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users). A computer with dual-core CPU is recommended for best performance. The purchase of Splashtop 2 includes a license to access up to 2 computers.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than seven million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

