Splashtop 2 Launches on Windows Phone 8 Available Free until August 31, 2013, Courtesy of Nokia and Microsoft

Millions of Windows Phone Users Can Now Enjoy Best-in-Class Remote Desktop Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. — May 23, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, announced the release of Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop for Microsoft Windows Phone 8, enabling a simple, one-click solution for remote access from the Windows Phone to a PC or Mac to enable personal cloud computing from home or work computers.

“Many Windows Phone users have asked for Splashtop,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “We are excited to partner with Nokia and Microsoft to optimize and deliver the best-in-class Splashtop experience for Windows Phone 8.”

Windows Phone 8 users can now enjoy Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop to access files, use all their applications and view and listen to content directly from a PC or Mac, without the need to sync or copy files across devices.

For mobile road warriors or remote workers. Splashtop makes it possible to easily access important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word. All critical business applications such as .Net, Silverlight, IE webapps, Java, Flash, database apps, or other legacy applications, can all be accessed remotely. Simply go anywhere with your WinPhone 8 and have full access to your PC or Mac.

In coordination with Nokia and Microsoft, Splashtop 2 is available free to all Windows Phone 8 users now through August 31, 2013.

“We recognize the increasing value in providing Nokia Lumia owners great applications to enable their connected lifestyles. The Nokia team has worked closely with Splashtop to ensure the best remote desktop experience is delivered, enabling access direct from your mobiles handset, and hope consumers will be delighted with the Splashtop experience on the Nokia Lumia with Windows Phone 8,” said Bryan Biniak, VP and GM, Global Partner and Application Development at Nokia.

“Windows Phone is designed for productivity right out of the box, delivering captivating apps for mobile workers and IT professionals alike,” said Todd Brix, general manager, Windows Phone Apps, Microsoft Corp. “Splashtop 2 is a great example of the kind of high performance applications that people will find on the Windows Phone Store to get the most out of their phone.”

Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop for Windows Phone 8 is available at the Microsoft Windows Phone Store. https://www.windowsphone.com/s?appid=7422bd18-219e-4d20-af5e-126045a238b8

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 14 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. It is the only company to win the NVIDIA “Ones to Watch” Emerging Companies award two consecutive years (2012 and 2013). The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

