Coronavirus Crisis Prompts Splashtop to Offer Steep Discounts on Remote Access Software
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2020 —Splashtop Inc., a Silicon Valley-based remote access software firm, announced today that it will offer remote work access tools at deep discounts—up to 50% for businesses that want or need employees to work from home.
“We believe it’s our duty to help companies be productive during this COVID-19 outbreak. We take this commitment very seriously, which is why we’re making our products available at deep discounts,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We have the tools companies need to empower their employees to work remotely.”
Volume Discounts
For businesses in other parts of the world, Splashtop Business Access Pro Remote Access Software allows employees to work remotely and access up to ten computers per user. In addition to a free 7-day trial, Splashtop is offering discounts for volume licenses:
For 4-9 seats, 20% discount, $6.60/ month / user
For 10-49 seats, 45% discount, $4.54 / month / use
For 50-99 seats, 50% discount, $4.13 / month / user
For 100+ seats, custom pricing is available
Enterprise options with SSO, Active Directory, SAML, Okta integration, and on-premises support are also available
Easy, Quick Remote-Work Setup
Working from home requires a variety of tools to manage schedules and tasks, transfer files, and share screens and data—infrastructure that many businesses lack. Using Splashtop Business Access, users can connect from a smartphone, tablet, or any other computer and work as they usually do in the office with their Macs or Windows PCs.
“Without the complexity and cost of VPN, companies, and individuals can be up and running with Splashtop for work-from-home or business continuity initiatives,” said Lee. “Splashtop offers a consistent experience across everything from computers to mobile devices and also supports bring-you-own-device (BYOD) approaches without compromising security.”
About Splashtop
Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and the Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at www.splashtop.com
For More Information Contact:
Adrienne Hisoler
Splashtop Inc.
adrienne.hisoler@splashtop.com
Note: The special higher discount levels mentioned in this press released ended Feb 28, 2021.