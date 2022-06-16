Coronavirus Crisis Prompts Splashtop to Offer Steep Discounts on Remote Access Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2020 —Splashtop Inc., a Silicon Valley-based remote access software firm, announced today that it will offer remote work access tools at deep discounts—up to 50% for businesses that want or need employees to work from home.

“We believe it’s our duty to help companies be productive during this COVID-19 outbreak. We take this commitment very seriously, which is why we’re making our products available at deep discounts,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We have the tools companies need to empower their employees to work remotely.”

Volume Discounts

Splashtop Business Access Pro Remote Access Software allows employees to work remotely and access up to ten computers per user. In addition to a free 7 -day trial, Splashtop is offering discounts for volume licenses:

For 4-9 seats, 20% discount, $6.60/ month / user

For 10-49 seats, 45% discount, $4.54 / month / use

For 50-99 seats, 50% discount, $4.13 / month / user

For 100+ seats, custom pricing is available

Enterprise options with SSO, Active Directory, SAML, Okta integration, and on-premises support are also available

Easy, Quick Remote-Work Setup



“Without the complexity and cost of VPN, companies, and individuals can be up and running with Splashtop for work-from-home or business continuity initiatives,” said Lee. “Splashtop offers a consistent experience across everything from computers to mobile devices and also supports bring-you-own-device (BYOD) approaches without compromising security.”

About Splashtop

www.splashtop.com

###

For More Information Contact:

Splashtop Inc.



Note: The special higher discount levels mentioned in this press released ended Feb 28, 2021.