Best-Selling Splashtop Remote Desktop HD Aims to Be Top-Selling App on RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook

Millions of tablet users are enjoying Splashtop today and BlackBerry PlayBook users can now join the excitement

January 11, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, just announced the release of Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for BlackBerry PlayBook, enabling a simple, one-click solution for remote access from the RIM BlackBerry PlayBook to a PC or Mac to enable personal cloud computing from your home or work computer.

“Many BlackBerry PlayBook users have contacted us to ask when Splashtop will be available for them and we are delivering on our promise to delight our customers with the broadest range of tablet support,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “We are excited to bring Splashtop to PlayBook at the start of 2012, a year of continuing tablet expansion!”

BlackBerry PlayBook users can now enjoy the Splashtop Remote Desktop HD to create their own personal cloud to access files, use all their applications and view and listen to content directly from a PC or Mac, without the need to sync or copy files across devices.

For the mobile road warrior or to just work from home, Splashtop Remote Desktop HD makes it possible to easily access important work files and office applications, such as Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word. Content for personal entertainment can also be viewed remotely. Simply go anywhere and with your BlackBerry PlayBook have full access to your PC or Mac with a Splashtop Streamer installed.

With Splashtop Remote Desktop HD, BlackBerry PlayBook users can now:

* Fully control PCs or Macs with intuitive touch controls and gestures to remotely access files and interact with applications

* Access iPhoto, Quicken, Keynote and other applications not available on BlackBerry PlayBook

* Access IE, Firefox, Chrome and Safari browsers with bookmarks, favorite plug-ins and extensions



In addition to the new BlackBerry PlayBook remote desktop solution, Splashtop currently supports many devices and operating systems including iOS, Android, webOS, Windows and Mac. Splashtop Remote Desktop enables millions of mobile devices, from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access PCs and Macs.

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD for BlackBerry PlayBook can be downloaded from the BlackBerry App World for $4.99 for a limited time.

Splashtop Remote Desktop HD is comprised of two components:

* The free Splashtop Streamer software that runs on any computer with Windows 7, Vista, XP or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher installed

About Splashtop

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class cross-device computing experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop’s products have shipped on more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Intel and other partners. Splashtop Remote Desktop, XDisplay, Whiteboard, CamCam, FileHound and others are top-selling apps in over 60 countries on Apple App Store, Google Android Market, HP App Catalog, BlackBerry App World and Amazon Appstore for Android, delighting millions of mobile users with high-performance, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

For businesses that require secure, managed connectivity among devices and cloud services, Splashtop Pro is the answer. With Splashtop Pro, IT and service providers can “mobilize” a workforce in less than 30 minutes. Users can enjoy consumer-class experience on their devices while meeting corporate security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop products are highly rated by users and have received many prestigious awards — “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop is headquartered in San Jose with teams in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

