1 Remote Desktop Leader Splashtop Partners with Amahi

New product offering expands remote access from PCs and Macs to Media Server and NAS, making apps and data accessible anytime, anywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif. — February 6, 2013 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device collaboration and remote access, announced a partnership with Amahi to enable remote control and access to Amahi media servers. Over 12 million Splashtop users have turned their PCs and Macs into personal clouds, delivering their favorite apps and data to mobile devices. Now, with the Amahi partnership, users can also seamlessly access media content and documents stored and backed up on their Amahi-powered media server and NAS devices.

“Our goal is to enable our users to have full access to any computing resource from their mobile devices, anytime, anywhere,” said Mark Lee, president and co-founder of Splashtop, Inc. “Together with Amahi, the leading DIY home server and NAS solution, we now have created a robust, reliable personal cloud for our users.”

“Many Amahi users have asked for Splashtop support, and we are excited to work with Splashtop to deliver the best-in-class personal cloud solution today,” said Carlos Puchol, founder and CEO of Amahi. “Splashtop allows Amahi users to easily access their resources remotely at blazing speeds, from anywhere. Whether it’s their desktop, playing videos, browsing the web or using media apps like XBMC or Plex, Splashtop offers users the best performance by far.”

Splashtop is 10X faster than traditional VNC, it supports simultaneous audio and video synchronization and supports secure, seamless remote access across firewalls and networks, without needing port forwarding. Splashtop Streamer beta is available on Amahi’s app store at https://www.amahi.com/apps/splashtop.

Amahi is a leading digital media server platform for homes and small businesses. It runs as a media and app server on a dedicated computer or NAS. Amahi handles entertainment, storage, and computing needs helping savvy users store, organize and deliver their videos, recorded TV and music to media devices in the network. Share them locally or securely around the world with VPN apps or Splashtop. Amahi is expandable with a host of one-click install apps. It can run headless or with a desktop (required for Splashtop).

For more information on Splashtop 2, visit https://www.splashtop.com/splashtop2. For more information on Splashtop, please visit https://www.splashtop.com; follow the company blog at https://www.splashtop.com/blog, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Splashtop and on Twitter at @Splashtop.

For more information on Amahi, visit https://www.amahi.com. For Amahi’s app store, visit https://www.amahi.com/apps. Follow Amahi on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/amahi and on Twitter at @amahi or on Amahi’s blog at https://blog.amahi.org.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs and cloud. Today, over 12 million users enjoy the convenience of Splashtop Remote Desktop, named to Apple App Store’s Top 25 Best Selling iPad Apps of All-Time. Splashtop provides superior performance and ease of use for iOS, Android, RIM, Windows and MAC users who want to remote access their desktops, apps and data anytime, anywhere.

For more information on Splashtop, please visit https://www.splashtop.com.

About Amahi

Amahi delivers the leading media server software for homes and small businesses. Amahi is open source software that can be installed on a dedicated computer or NAS, and it provides one of the largest stores of one-click install apps for media server and NAS devices. Amahi is a seed-stage startup in Sunnyvale, California.

