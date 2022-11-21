1 iPad App, Splashtop Remote Desktop, is Now Optimized for Android Honeycomb Tablets with NVIDIA Tegra 2 Chips

App to Deliver High Performance for Playing Audio and Video

June 16, 2011 – San Jose, CA – Splashtop® Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced that it is bringing its best-selling iPad app, Splashtop Remote Desktop, to Android tablets. The new and improved app is optimized for Android Honeycomb tablets with NVIDIA Tegra 2 chips such as Acer Iconia Tab A500, LG G-Slate, and Motorola XOOM, just to name a few. The Asus Transformer even comes pre-bundled with the app. Now users can enjoy simple, one-click access from their Android tablet to their entire desktop computer (PC or Mac) with full video and audio support.

The app, Splashtop Remote Desktop HD, promises to deliver performance improvements, resulting in very low latency or lag between the host computer and client device whether the user is accessing files or watching an action movie in bed.

Additional benefits include:

Optimized for dual-core Tegra 2 chip – capable of up to 30fps video/audio playback

Enhanced interactivity with lower latency for gaming

Support full interactive PowerPoint / Keynote animations, video, and audio

Enhanced touch gesture for Honeycomb tablet resolutions

“By being #1 on the iPad App Store in past few weeks, we have made Angry Birds angry,” said Mark lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With the Honeycomb and Tegra 2 optimization, we aim to do the same on Android Market. Albeit, I do love Angry Birds .”

Splashtop Remote works with most smartphones and popular tablets and connects to computers running Windows 7, Vista, XP, or Mac OS X 10.6 or higher operating system. It is comprised of two components: an application running on the mobile device, and the free Streamer running on the computer. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: www.splashtop.com/remote. Splashtop Remote Desktop HD can be downloaded from the Android Market.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs and mobile devices from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com.

