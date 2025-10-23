Splashtop Account Login
Click a link below to log into the web console for your product where you can use web console functions, access your account information, purchase subscriptions, and upgrade or purchase add-ons.
my.splashtop.com or my.splashtop.eu
(Be sure to log into the site where your account was originally created)
For Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, Enterprise, SOS, and Personal
classroom.splashtop.com - for Splashtop Classroom
m360.splashtop.com - for Mirroring360
console.foxpass.com - for Foxpass
NEW RESEARCH REPORT
Stuck in the Middle
Learn how 250 IT teams revealed the real cost of reactive endpoint management—and what it takes to move past it.
INTERACTIVE DEMO
Splashtop AEM Interactive Demo
See how you can use Splashtop AEM's dashboard, patch management, endpoint policy, monitoring, alerting, security, inventory and more!
SPLASHTOP REFERRAL PROGRAM
Refer People to Splashtop and Get Rewarded
Join the Splashtop Referral Program and get your personal link to refer people to Splashtop. When they subscribe, you get rewarded. Available in USA, Canada (excluding Quebec), the EU, and UK.