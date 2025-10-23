Splashtop Account Login

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NEW RESEARCH REPORT

Stuck in the Middle

Learn how 250 IT teams revealed the real cost of reactive endpoint management—and what it takes to move past it.

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INTERACTIVE DEMO

Splashtop AEM Interactive Demo

See how you can use Splashtop AEM's dashboard, patch management, endpoint policy, monitoring, alerting, security, inventory and more!

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SPLASHTOP REFERRAL PROGRAM

Refer People to Splashtop and Get Rewarded

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Referral Program