Here are some of the new and enhanced features added for Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support users in March 2017.
Splashtop Dashboard New Features
Custom Display Name - The new “Change display name” settings option in your my.splashtop.com dashboard enables you customize the way your name appears to users when you access their computers for a better user experience. Check out the details in this how-to article from Splashtop Support.
Add Computer Button (Splashtop Remote Access Only) - Gives easy access to download the Streamer on your computer.
Splashtop Business iOS App Update with New Features
Version 2.7.2.0 for iPhone and iPad
Swiftpoint GT Mouse Support and Offer - Splashtop Business supports the Swiftpoint GT mouse for iPad/iPhone to enhance the productivity of your remote desktop sessions. Claim your discount coupon in the Splashtop Business App under Settings | Options | Swiftpoint mouse
New feature: In-session FPS settings - Experiment with these settings for the best performance on different networks and computers!
New feature: UI improvements for Account Information - See the team name, role, and display names.
This update also includes a few bug fixes.
