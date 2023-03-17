Skip to main content
Splashtop
Construction worker using Splashtop on her Zebra device

Secure and Efficient Remote Support for Zebra Devices

Remotely access, manage, and monitor devices from anywhere

With Splashtop, Zebra Users Can

  • Provide service desk support, and remotely control, maintain and monitor devices (including rugged handhelds, tablets, wearable computers, and mobile printers) from one centralized platform. 

  • Accelerate adoption with simple and fast connection flows, an intuitive interface, and integration with existing IT systems. 

  • Get secure, reliable performance with cloud or on-prem deployment. 

Key Features

Attended and Unattended Remote Control

Attended and unattended remote control to execute tasks on remote devices like you would in person.

One-to-Many Actions

Save time and money with application deployment and management with one-to-many actions.

Easy Installation and Deployment

Easy installation and mass deployment via MDM solutions.

StageNow Integration

StageNow integration for easy provisioning and deployment at the customer site.

OEM and XML Config

Enable remote control on older Zebra devices with OEM and XML Config.

Augmented Reality

Reduce onsite tech visits with augmented reality (AR).

