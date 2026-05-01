Managed Service Providers (MSPs) need to support a wide variety of devices across clients. While supporting a handful of Macs may not be too challenging, it can become much more difficult when they need to support Macs across growing client bases, each with different device setups, support expectations, update practices, and technician workflows.
Macs can no longer be handled through one-off technician workarounds, much less treated as edge cases. Instead, MSPs need to ensure they can remotely support Mac devices with the same ease and efficiency as any other endpoint, so they can provide their clients the best possible experience.
With that in mind, let’s explore how MSPs can make remote Mac support more scalable, including improving consistency, automation, and efficiency across disparate devices and multiple client environments.
Why Remote Mac Support Gets Harder as an MSP Adds More Clients
Some may be wondering: “What’s so hard about supporting Macs? It can’t be that different from anything else.” The challenge doesn’t come from macOS itself, but rather from managing multiple devices and clients with inconsistent processes at a large scale.
Common challenges include:
Different remote access and support setups across clients, each requiring its own tools and processes.
Too much technician time is spent on repetitive Mac issues if the MSP lacks automation tools.
Limited visibility into device health, software status, and update gaps, which makes it difficult to identify issues and their causes.
Inconsistent support quality across client environments.
Too many disconnected tools and workflows, which can cause confusion and slow down support processes.
Difficulty supporting Macs efficiently alongside Windows and other endpoints due to each requiring different tools and processes.
The Best Ways to Scale Remote Mac Support
Given the challenges of scaling remote support for Mac computers, how can MSPs scale support delivery? There are a few steps MSPs can take to better support clients using Macs without increasing complexity, including:
1. Standardize How Remote Mac Access is Deployed Across Clients
Scalable support begins with a repeatable deployment model. While clients may have different setups for remote access, permissions, and so forth, this can result in technicians spending extra time just to connect to the client’s device.
MSPs should make an effort to standardize remote access to Mac devices for each of their clients. This helps provide a consistent support experience across environments, making remote support easier for technicians and ensuring every client receives the same standard of support.
Keep in mind that this applies to both attended and unattended support. Some issues need to be handled after hours, or when no one is around to grant access permissions, so unattended support is necessary in those situations.
2. Use Automation to Reduce Repetitive Mac Support Work
Automation is one of the most important tools MSPs can use to scale and provide fast support across a growing client environment. If Mac support requires technicians to handle routine, manual tasks one device at a time, it will be impossible to scale effectively.
With automation software, MSP technicians can handle repetitive operational tasks, such as updates, maintenance, and policy-based actions. This has two key impacts: it improves the speed of client support and frees up time for agents to focus on more critical matters.
As a result, MSPs using automation can scale more effectively without repetitive tasks consuming all their time.
3. Improve Visibility Into Mac Health, Software, and Patch Status
If you don’t have visibility into your clients’ endpoints, it’s significantly harder to provide support and scale. MSPs shouldn’t wait to be reactive once tickets arrive; they need visibility into client Macs to identify and address small issues before they escalate into larger problems that require more support volume.
Visibility isn’t just for reporting. Good visibility into endpoints empowers technicians to catch issues early, prioritize them, and standardize their services across clients.
Good visibility includes insights into:
Software versions
Patch status
Device health
Recurring issues
Inventory across client environments
4. Reserve Live Remote Sessions for High-Value Support Work
Not every Mac issue requires a live support session. There are plenty of minor issues that can be automated, standardized, or handled in the background, so clients don’t need to wait for support, and agents aren’t tied up handling them.
Live remote sessions are excellent for helping with troubleshooting, addressing user-specific issues, or handling complex work that can’t be standardized or automated. However, routine maintenance can typically rely on standardized workflows to improve support efficiency.
5. Build a Support Model That Works Across Mixed Client Environments
While client devices were once more or less standardized, the growth of remote work and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies has led to increasingly varied client environments. As such, most MSPs aren’t supporting Macs in isolation; rather, they support them alongside Windows devices and other endpoints.
A unified model is key to scalable support. Rather than creating different support models for different operating systems, technicians should have a consistent way to access, support, monitor, and manage devices across client environments. This means using a remote support tool that supports a variety of endpoints and operating systems from a single location.
What MSPs Should Prioritize When Standardizing Mac Support
Given the importance of standardized remote support, what should MSPs focus on standardizing first? There are a few key elements that should be prioritized in order to provide a consistent, high-quality remote support experience across Mac devices.
Priorities should include:
Consistent remote access deployment across Mac devices.
Clear rules for when support should be attended or unattended.
Standard update and patch management workflows.
Inventory and software visibility across client environments and endpoints.
Standardized processes for addressing common Mac issues.
Logging and documentation to help ensure consistency and accountability across technicians.
Fewer disconnected tools, wherever possible, to keep workflows efficient and reduce clutter or redundancies.
Common Mistakes That Prevent MSPs From Scaling Remote Mac Support
However, MSPs can also accidentally sabotage their own efforts. There are several common mistakes that may seem like good ideas in the moment but can inadvertently make scaling Mac support far more difficult than it needs to be.
Common mistakes include:
Treating Mac support as a side workflow and leaving only a few technicians to handle it, rather than a core part of your support process.
Relying too heavily on live sessions for routine support work, instead of investing in automation.
Supporting each client’s Macs differently, with no standard baseline, resulting in slower, less efficient support as technicians have to adapt to each client's setup.
Managing updates inconsistently, which can leave devices out of date and vulnerable, or relying on manual updates, which is inefficient and prone to human error.
Using separate tools for access, support, monitoring, and maintenance when workflows overlap, which creates inefficient, ineffective workflows.
Only addressing issues when tickets start coming in, rather than improving visibility and implementing proactive processes to prevent issues before they escalate.
Focusing only on remote control, rather than the broader operational model needed to support Macs at scale.
How Splashtop Supports Scalable Remote Mac Support for MSPs
When you want seamless, powerful remote support that works for Macs, Windows computers, and more, Splashtop is an excellent choice. Splashtop is designed for secure and efficient remote access and support to and from any device, anywhere, along with endpoint management tools that help MSPs manage all their clients’ endpoints from one place.
1. Fast Remote Support for Attended and Unattended Mac Access
Splashtop helps MSPs scale remote Mac support without creating separate workflows for every client environment. By combining remote support with endpoint visibility, automation, and management tools, Splashtop makes it easier to support Mac and Windows devices through a more consistent operating model.
2. Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management Helps Reduce Manual Work
Splashtop AEM helps MSPs reduce manual work by combining automated patching, inventory visibility, proactive alerts, dashboards, and policy-based actions in one place. That makes it easier to standardize routine endpoint management across client Mac and Windows environments without relying on disconnected tools or manual effort
With Splashtop AEM, MSPs can standardize patching, inventory visibility, and routine endpoint management across both Mac and Windows environments. That helps technicians support growing client fleets more consistently while reducing the friction that comes from separate workflows for different operating systems.
3. A More Unified Way to Support and Manage Client Macs
Splashtop gives MSPs a more unified way to access, support, monitor, and manage client Macs without stitching together separate products for each task. Technicians can work from one environment for remote sessions, endpoint visibility, patch status, and routine management actions, which helps reduce operational friction as client counts grow.
The result is a support model that is easier to standardize across clients, easier for technicians to follow, and easier to scale as Mac fleets become a larger part of the MSP’s workload.
What Better-Scaled Mac Support Looks Like in Practice
What does better-scaled remote Mac support actually look like in practice? It looks like a support model where technicians spend less time dealing with inconsistent setups, less time on repetitive maintenance work, and more time solving the issues that actually require hands-on expertise.
Technicians can start support sessions faster because access is more standardized across client environments. Routine work like patching, maintenance, and common management tasks can be handled more consistently, which reduces avoidable support drag as the client base grows.
Better visibility across endpoints also makes client Mac environments easier to monitor and manage. MSP technicians can identify issues sooner, track software and patch status more consistently, and maintain a clearer view of what needs attention across client fleets.
When the MSP adds a new client, Mac support no longer has to be treated as a separate process. New devices can be brought into a more consistent support and management model, which helps the team maintain service quality without creating extra complexity for Mac environments.
Scale Mac Support Without Adding Complexity
Scaling remote Mac support isn’t about adding more and more one-off fixes or requiring MSP technicians to come up with something new for every client environment. It requires standardized remote access, visibility across endpoints, automation, and a consistent support model.
With Splashtop, MSPs can bring together attended and unattended remote support with endpoint visibility, automation, and management tools that help simplify Mac support at scale. That makes it easier to support growing client environments without relying on fragmented workflows or treating Macs as a separate operational challenge.
See how Splashtop can help your team simplify remote Mac support across growing client environments with a free trial.