Webinar with Wacom and Splashtop
Wacom Bridge Unvieled - Innovative remote desktop technology for Wacom-powered creators
Date: March 12, 2024 11:00 AM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)
If you're an artist or creator grappling with the challenges of using your Wacom tablet or display in a remote work environment, this webinar is tailored for you. Join experts from Wacom and Splashtop as they unveil an innovative solution – Wacom Bridge.
Wacom Bridge is set to revolutionize the way creatives operate in a virtual space. This technology allows you to effortlessly customize and share application settings across both local and host devices, eliminating issues like input latency and ensuring a seamless experience for tools such as Adobe Photoshop, ZBrush, DaVinci Resolve, and more.
In this engaging webinar, witness firsthand the power of Wacom Bridge with a live demonstration of its standout feature, Inkline. This groundbreaking feature closes the gap between the tip of your pen and the cursor on the host machine, providing an unparalleled virtual experience where a line faithfully follows your pen tip.
Reasons to Attend:
Gain in-depth knowledge about Wacom Bridge's features tailored for remote workflows.
Experience a real-world demonstration showcasing the technology's capabilities from one side of the continent to the other.
Enjoy exclusive access to product experts who are ready to address your questions and provide valuable insights on both Wacom Bridge and Splashtop remote access solutions.
Speakers:
Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your productivity and save valuable time.