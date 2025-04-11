Splashtop Support After Hours
Date: May 20, 2025
Time: 7:30pm - 9:30pm PST
Location: Nellie’s Southern Kitchen (inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas)
Description: Come join us for dinner and drinks at Nellie's Southern Kitchen! We invite you to join us for a private event reserved for our valued customers and select prospects - enjoy delicious Southern bites and drinks while exploring how Splashtop can benefit you.
What to expect:
A chance to network with your fellow IT enthusiasts over dinner and drinks
Hear about our new capabilities and updates available for endpoint management
Get any of your questions answered from your favorite Splashtop employees