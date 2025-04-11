Skip to main content
Splashtop Support After Hours

Date: May 20, 2025

Time: 7:30pm - 9:30pm PST

Location: Nellie’s Southern Kitchen (inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas)

Description: Come join us for dinner and drinks at Nellie's Southern Kitchen! We invite you to join us for a private event reserved for our valued customers and select prospects - enjoy delicious Southern bites and drinks while exploring how Splashtop can benefit you.

What to expect:

  • A chance to network with your fellow IT enthusiasts over dinner and drinks

  • Hear about our new capabilities and updates available for endpoint management

  • Get any of your questions answered from your favorite Splashtop employees

