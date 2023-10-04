Secure Access & IT Support Solutions for Educational Institutions

Date & Time: 17th Oct, 2023 | 11:00am PT | 2:00pm ET

Duration: 45 minutes

Join us for an educational overview on the comprehensive IT solutions that Splashtop offers for your school's secured digital journey.

In this insightful chat, Splashtop product experts will share:

How secure access, remote IT support and Wi-Fi authentication solutions enable successful digital learning experiences.

Real-world examples of education institutions leveraging Splashtop’s solutions

Interactive Q&A: Engage with our experts to discuss specific challenges your IT team is facing while implementing and supporting a secure learning environment.

Get first peek at new products and access to special offers!