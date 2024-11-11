Mastering Endpoint Management: Automate, Secure, and Simplify
Date & Time: 11th December 2024 | 8 AM PT | 11 AM ET | 4 PM BST
Duration: 30 minutes
Discover our powerful new Endpoint Management solution designed to save you time, eliminate risks, and automate the patching, configuration and control of all your Windows and MacOS endpoints—all within a single platform.
In this webinar, you will learn:
Policy Framework: Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.
OS and 3rd Party Patch: Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software.
Proactive Alerts and Remediation: Identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.
Background Actions: Access system tools and remote command without interrupting the end-user.
This webinar is designed to help you unlock the full potential of Splashtop’s Endpoint Management. Gain valuable insights and practical tips to enhance your IT operations.