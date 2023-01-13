Skip to main content
International Society for Technology in Education Live 2022

June 26 – 29, 2022

Splashtop is excited to be sponsoring ISTELive 22 this year!

Splashtop is excited to be sponsoring ISTELive 22 this year! Our team will be showcasing our remote lab access solutions for students, faculty, and staff members to enable them to remotely access on-campus school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty, and staff members (accessing their computers, tablets, and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home. Teachers will be interested in Mirroring360 Pro for screen mirroring and screen sharing in the classroom.

