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Freshworks’ Experience IT

March 26, 2020 – Global Online Event

Join us at Experience IT, a video interview series, featuring on-demand interviews with leading ITSM practitioners

Join us at Experience IT, a video interview series, featuring on-demand interviews with leading ITSM practitioners. The online event covers three tracks—IT Strategy Essentials,  Humanizing IT and Unlocking IT Productivity—and is available to you at no cost. Splashtop's Co-Founder and CTO, Phil Sheu, will talk to us about building an omni-channel service delivery experience for customers and how his team does it.

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