Splashtop: The PatchMyPC Alternative for Patch Management

When it comes to managing and securing endpoints, Splashtop offers more than just patching.
Explore how Splashtop’s platform provides comprehensive policy and patch management, real-time updates, seamless remote access, support and more, compared to PatchMyPC's functionality.
5 Key Features That Make Splashtop a Strong Alternative to PatchMyPC
Real-Time Patch Management for OS and Third-Party Applications
PatchMyPC primarily enhances Microsoft Intune’s patching capabilities, along with tools like WSUS and ConfigMgr, but requires additional solutions to reliably update devices, particularly for third-party applications.
Splashtop provides a comprehensive patch management solution that offers real-time updates for both operating systems and critical third-party applications. This ensures IT teams can maintain device security with minimal downtime, ensuring compliance and reducing vulnerabilities across all endpoints.
Comprehensive Autonomous Endpoint Management
While PatchMyPC is focused on Windows-based systems, Splashtop enables endpoint management for Windows and macOS and gives technicians granular control over their environments, allowing for more precise management and faster troubleshooting.
Splashtop provides a unified platform for patching, monitoring, and securing endpoints, reducing the need for multiple tools to manage different device types.
Automation of Patch Deployment and IT Workflows
Manual patch management can be time-consuming, especially in hybrid or multi-platform environments.
Splashtop automates patch deployment and IT workflows, ensuring that critical patches are applied across all devices without manual intervention. Proactive alerts and remediation help IT teams quickly identify and resolve issues with real-time alerts and automated fixes, ensuring minimal disruption and improving operational efficiency.
Advanced Reporting and Insights into Endpoint Health
While PatchMyPC offers basic patching capabilities, it lacks in-depth reporting and visibility.
Splashtop offers comprehensive, customizable reports on endpoint health, vulnerabilities, patch success/failure, and more via dashboard. This enables IT teams to proactively address issues, maintain security compliance, and improve the overall management of their endpoint ecosystem.
Remote Access & Support
Splashtop enables high-performance, low-latency remote connections across multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Chromebook, providing seamless access from any device, anywhere.
Additionally, Splashtop’s 1-to-many actions allow technicians to execute tasks across multiple endpoints simultaneously, including mass deployments, remote commands, and background actions like registry editor, accessing system tools without disrupting the user.
IT teams can support remote and hybrid work, manage endpoints, and troubleshoot devices with minimal downtime.
Why Choose Splashtop Over PatchMyPC?
Enhanced Security and Compliance: Splashtop’s robust security features, including real-time patching, automated workflows, and compliance reporting, help organizations meet industry standards and maintain secure systems.
Scalable and Flexible: Splashtop adapts to the needs of growing businesses, offering a scalable solution that can manage increasing numbers of devices across different operating systems and environments.
Seamless Remote Access & Support: With Splashtop, IT teams can troubleshoot and manage endpoints remotely, ensuring faster resolution of issues and minimizing downtime for users, whether working from the office or remotely.
Cost-Effective and Efficient: By integrating endpoint management, remote access, and remote support into a single platform, Splashtop reduces the need for multiple separate tools, lowering overall costs while improving efficiency.
Intuitive and Easy to Use: Splashtop provides a user-friendly interface that simplifies the management of complex IT environments, making it easier for IT teams to navigate, configure, and deploy necessary updates without extensive training or setup.