The High-Performance, Full-Featured Alternative to Microsoft Remote Help
Get unattended access on Windows, Mac, Linux, and more across tenants, and keep a full audit trail of every session.
A Better Remote Help Alternative: Built for Better Remote Support for Every User and Every Device
Microsoft Remote Help is the remote assistance tool built into Intune. It's included in Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 and works well for basic help within a single Microsoft tenant, mainly on company-owned Windows PCs.
Splashtop Remote Support lets IT teams and MSPs help anyone, on any major platform, with or without Intune. Attended and unattended access, in-session tools, and session recording all result in faster and more effective remote support sessions.
Splashtop vs Microsoft Remote Help Feature Comparison
Feature
Microsoft Remote Help
Splashtop Remote Support
Unattended Access
Limited to physical, company-owned Windows PCs plus select Android devices. No Mac, VMs, or BYOD. Needs a custom permission, two extra Microsoft programs, and Remote Desktop turned on.
Unattended access on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, servers, and virtual machines. Deploy the agent through Intune or install it on any device.
Cross-Platform Support
Windows and macOS, with limited Android. No Linux, iOS, iPadOS, or Chromebook, and the web app is view-only.
Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Chromebook, plus browser access to remote computers.
File Transfer and Copy/Paste
✗
File transfer in unattended sessions only, not when helping a user live. Copy/paste is text only.
✔
Transfer files and copy/paste text and files in both attended and unattended sessions.
Admin Elevation and Reboot
✗
Elevation on Windows only. The session ends when the device restarts.
✔
Elevate to admin and handle UAC prompts, then reboot and reconnect automatically.
Voice, Screen Blanking, and Keyboard Redirection
✗
Not available.
✔
Talk to the user, blank the remote screen for privacy, and send keyboard shortcuts, including for non-English keyboards.
Session Recording and Audit Logs
✗ �
No session recording. Basic session data (who, which device, how long) kept for 30 days, with no chat, file, or command-line logs.
✔
Session recording plus logs of chat, file transfers, and commands, kept 90 days to 1 year and exportable.
Support Users Outside Your Tenant
✗
Technician, user, and device must all be in the same Microsoft tenant. MSPs, outsourced help desks, contractors, and partners can't use it.
✔
Help anyone on a company or BYOD device with a session code, across tenants and organizations, with no Microsoft account needed.
Licensing
Included in Microsoft 365 E3 and E5. Other plans, including Business Premium, need a per-user add-on for every technician and every user they help.
Licensed per technician, so cost scales with your support team, not your company size.
Why Splashtop over Microsoft Remote Help
Support without tenant limits, so MSPs, outsourced help desks, contractors, and partners can help users in any organization.
Unattended access on every major platform, including Mac, Linux, servers, and virtual machines, not just corporate Windows PCs.
A complete audit trail with session recording and logs of chat, file transfers, and commands, kept up to 1 year.
The tools to fix it on the first touch, including file transfer, voice, elevation, screen blanking, and reboot persistence.
Works alongside Intune, deployed through your existing Intune setup, so you keep the tools you already use.
Superior support via chat, email, and phone is included for every customer.
FAQs: Splashtop vs Microsoft Remote Help
Do I have to replace Intune to use Splashtop?
Can I support users outside my Microsoft tenant?
Can MSPs use Splashtop to support multiple clients?
Does Splashtop offer unattended access on Mac and Linux?
Does Splashtop record remote sessions?
Isn't Remote Help already included in Microsoft 365?
Ready to Speed Up Your Help Desk?
Help any user on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android, across tenants and organizations, with every session recorded and logged.