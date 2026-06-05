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An IT tech managing Windows updates on his managed endpoints with Splashtop

Managing Windows Updates with Splashtop Remote Support Premium

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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IT professionals and MSPs know that it’s important to keep users’ computers up-to-date with Windows updates for security and compatibility reasons. Companies often use Windows update policies to ensure that updates are installed.

How can you be sure that all of your managed computers, on different versions of Windows, are up-to-date with important Windows updates?

Use the alerts and update management features in Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise to make sure your Windows computers, from Windows XP to Windows 11, are up-to-date and secure.

Monitor Windows Update Status

With Splashtop, you can ensure that your managed computers’ Windows versions are up to date. You can:

  • Monitor the status of Windows update policy per computer and be alerted to possible issues

    such as when the “Microsoft Update” option is not selected or the “Important updates” setting is switched to any specific option (Install updates automatically, Download updates but let me choose when to install them, or Check for updates but let me choose whether to download and install them).

  • Monitor the status of available updates and be alerted

    when a pending update is detected

    . You can choose to be alerted to only pending Important updates, optional updates, or both.

These alerts can be set as part of an alert profile and applied to individual computers or groups of computers.

Screenshot of a settings page showing configurations for Windows Update and Available Updates, including options for alerts, update types, notification methods, and modification timestamps.

Check for and apply Windows updates for managed computers

With Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise you can remotely check the Windows Update status on your managed computers and manage updates by selecting the “Check for Updates” context menu item on any computer on the list in your management dashboard (without having to remote into the computer as a user).

A screenshot of the Splashtop web interface shows a list of computers. Next to Tim Ultrabook the Connect button is expanded, displaying options like Reboot, Delete, Assign group, Check for updates, and View event logs.

Windows Update information displayed on the Updates page includes:

  • Last update

  • Current status

  • Update policy

  • Ability to check for updates

  • List of available updates

  • Options for restart after updates are installed (where applicable)

  • Set a notification if update install fails to complete

This is a great way to see the status of updates on an individual computer, select which updates are installed, and manage some additional options around the updates to ensure the best user experience and be sure that the updates do get installed.

The screenshot below shows what it looks like for an example computer.

Screenshot of a computer update settings page showing Windows 10 OS version, last update timestamp, status as Ready, and a detailed list of available updates with options to restart and schedule updates.

This video shows how to access the Windows Updates feature in Splashtop Remote Support Premium

How to Set Up Windows Updates - Splashtop Remote Support Premium
How to Set Up Windows Updates - Splashtop Remote Support Premium

Like what you see?

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Or, contact us to learn more about Splashtop Enterprise, the all-in-one end-user remote access, IT remote support, and endpoint management solution.

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