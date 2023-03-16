The Best Teleworking Software Application

Find out why Splashtop remote computer access software is the best tool for individuals and teams who want to telework. Try it for free.

It wasn't long ago that teleworking was reserved for hardy road warriors or the few with the luxury of working from home. But now, people in all positions and professions are finding it necessary to work somewhere other than the office.

With the availability of broadband internet in more places and affordable laptop, tablet, and mobile devices, teleworking is practical for nearly anyone who gets their work done on a computer.

However, there is still a significant hindrance to telework for many professions. Many professionals use proprietary software that they can only access on their office computers. Applications such as video editing tools, 3D modeling, and graphic design are also resource intensive, meaning most people can’t run them on their personal devices.

For these working professionals, they need a way to access their office resources remotely.

In the past, VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) were the only option to access these systems. But VPNs are notoriously unreliable, difficult to set up, and often not secure.

With Splashtop remote computer access software, teleworking is faster, easier, more reliable, and more secure than ever.

Splashtop for Teleworking

Instead of dealing with a VPN's limitations, you can set up Splashtop to be able to remotely access your Windows PC, Mac, or Linux computers from any other device at any time. And since Splashtop is cross-platform, you can telework from another Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Setup is a breeze. Once you're ready, you'll be able to open the Splashtop Business App on any of your personal devices, see the list of remote computers you have access to, and launch the remote connection with just a click!

Finally, teleworking is easy and hassle-free. You can use Splashtop to feel like you are right in front of your work computer.

There is also no need to worry about security. Splashtop has you covered with multiple levels of protection, including device authentication, two-factor verification, and 256-bit AES encryption.

