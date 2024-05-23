Mark Bautista

Senior Director of US Sales

Prior to joining Splashtop, Mark spent 12 years in the Communications as a Service industry at 8x8, Inc., where he grew and scaled sales teams. He joined 8x8 during a growth period when they were doing $80 million annually and was responsible for building high performance sales teams. In 2023, 8x8's annual revenue topped $744 million. His leadership experience has been with running transactional Account Executive and Account Management teams. He learned that high performing sales teams keep themselves accountable and drive together to the team goal. Mark received his bachelor's degree in business administration from San Francisco State University. Outside of work, most of Mark's time is spent with his family. He is an avid sports fan, supporting the 49ers, Warriors, Giants, Sharks, and Barracudas. In his free time Mark enjoys boxing, exercising, catching up on MMA, and the occasional bourbon.