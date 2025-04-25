Splashtop Press Kit
PR Contact
Adrienne Hisoler
Splashtop Inc.
adrienne.hisoler@splashtop.com
Splashtop Key Facts
Splashtop delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions for academic institutions, business professionals, MSPs, IT departments and help desks. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere, and are known for being secure, reliable, and trustworthy.Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway, and other remote access software. In fact, Splashtop has earn a stunning 97 overall user satisfaction score from Capterra. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally.
Key Details:
Founded in 2006
Headquartered in Cupertino, California – with additional offices in Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam
More than 200 employees across all locations
Used by more than 30 million people worldwide, and hundreds of thousands of businesses and educational institutions
Our Products
Splashtop Remote Access
Remote computer access for businesses, teams, and individuals.
Splashtop Remote Support
Remote support software for IT, support, and help desks.
Splashtop Enterprise
All-in-one remote access and remote support solution for computer and devices.