如何在 Windows 11 上啟用遠端桌面以進行遠端工作

As remote work continues to gain traction, the need for efficient and secure remote desktop software has never been more critical. Windows 11, with its advanced features and enhanced user experience, provides an excellent platform for remote connectivity.
Whether you're managing a team, accessing files from a different location, or providing IT support, having the right remote desktop solution is key to maintaining productivity and ensuring seamless operations. In this guide, we will explore how to enable and optimize remote desktop access on Windows 11, highlighting why Splashtop stands out as the ideal choice for Windows 11 users.
What Makes Remote Desktop on Windows 11 Essential for Remote Work?
Remote desktop software has become indispensable in the modern workplace, allowing employees to access their work computers from virtually anywhere. Windows 11 enhances this capability with its robust architecture and user-friendly interface. Here are some key reasons why remote desktop access on Windows 11 is essential for remote work:
Seamless Access to Resources: Remote desktop software enables users to connect to their office computers and access files, applications, and network resources as if they were physically present. This ensures that work continues uninterrupted, regardless of location.
Enhanced Productivity: By allowing employees to work from home or on the go, remote desktop software on Windows 11 helps maintain productivity. Users can collaborate in real-time, and troubleshoot issues without the need for physical presence.
Flexibility and Convenience: Remote desktop access provides the flexibility to work from any location, whether it's from home, a coffee shop, or while traveling. This convenience helps in maintaining work-life balance and can lead to higher job satisfaction.
Cost Savings: Organizations can save on costs related to physical office space, utilities, and equipment by enabling remote work. Remote desktop capabilities support a distributed workforce, reducing the need for large, centralized offices.
Business Continuity: In times of emergencies or unexpected events, having remote desktop software ensures that business operations can continue without significant disruptions. Windows 11's reliability and security features make it a dependable choice for maintaining continuity.
Overall, the integration of remote desktop capabilities in Windows 11 is a game-changer for remote work, offering a blend of performance, security, and convenience that meets the needs of modern businesses.
Best Remote Desktop Software for Windows 11
When it comes to choosing the best remote desktop software for Windows 11, Splashtop stands out as a top contender. Splashtop offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to meet the needs of both individual users and large enterprises. Here are some key benefits that make Splashtop the ideal choice for Windows 11 users:
High-Speed Performance: Splashtop delivers high-speed connections with low latency, ensuring a smooth and responsive remote desktop experience. This is particularly important for tasks that require real-time interaction, such as video editing, software development, and remote support.
Comprehensive Feature Set: Splashtop offers a wide range of features, including file transfer, remote printing, session recording, and multi-monitor support. These tools enhance productivity and make it easy to perform complex tasks remotely.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Splashtop supports multiple platforms, allowing users to access their Windows 11 desktops from Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. This flexibility is crucial for users who need to work across different operating systems.
Robust Security: Security is a top priority for Splashtop. The software includes features such as end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and device verification to protect remote sessions from unauthorized access. This ensures that sensitive data remains secure during remote access.
User-Friendly Interface: Splashtop's intuitive interface makes it easy for users of all skill levels to set up and use. The straightforward design simplifies remote access, reducing the learning curve and enabling users to get started quickly.
Cost-Effective: Splashtop offers competitive pricing plans that cater to various needs, from personal use to large-scale enterprise deployments. This makes it an affordable option without compromising on quality or features.
Reliable Customer Support: Splashtop provides excellent customer support, with resources such as tutorials, FAQs, and a responsive support team to assist users with any issues they may encounter.
Customizable Solutions: Splashtop offers customizable solutions to meet the specific needs of different industries, such as education, healthcare, and IT support. This tailored approach ensures that users get the most out of their remote desktop experience.
Choosing Splashtop as your remote desktop software for Windows 11 means opting for a solution that combines speed, security, and versatility. Whether you're working from home, providing remote support, or managing a distributed team, Splashtop provides the tools you need to stay connected and productive.
How to Enable Remote Desktop Connections on Windows 11
Setting up Splashtop for remote desktop access on Windows 11 is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to enable and configure Splashtop on your Windows 11 PC:
Download and Install Splashtop Streamer
Visit the Splashtop website and navigate to the download section.
Download the Splashtop Streamer application for Windows.
Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install Splashtop Streamer on your Windows 11 PC.
Create a Splashtop Account
Open the Splashtop Streamer application on your Windows 11 PC.
Click on "Create an account" if you do not already have a Splashtop account.
Fill in the required information to create your account, then log in using your new credentials.
You can also create your account now by starting a free trial.
Configure Splashtop Streamer
After logging in, you will be prompted to set up your computer for remote access.
Ensure that the "Enable remote desktop access" option is checked.
You can also configure additional security settings, such as requiring a security code for access and enabling two-factor authentication to enhance the security of your remote sessions.
Install Splashtop Business App on Remote Device
On the device you will use to remotely access your Windows 11 PC (such as another computer, smartphone, or tablet), download and install the Splashtop Business App from the Splashtop downloads page or your device's app store.
Open the Splashtop Business App and log in using the same Splashtop account credentials you used on your Windows 11 PC.
Connect to Your Windows 11 PC
Once logged in, you should see a list of available computers that are set up with your Splashtop account.
Select your Windows 11 PC from the list to initiate a remote desktop session.
Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the connection. You may be required to enter a security code if you configured one during the setup.
Optimize Your Remote Session
Once connected, you can adjust the settings within the Splashtop Business App to optimize your remote desktop experience.
Options may include adjusting the screen resolution, enabling or disabling sound, and configuring the display of multiple monitors if your Windows 11 PC has more than one screen.
By following these steps, you can enable and optimize Splashtop for remote desktop access on your Windows 11 PC. This setup ensures a secure and efficient remote desktop experience, allowing you to work remotely with ease and confidence.
Security Considerations for Remote Access on Windows 11
Ensuring the security of your remote desktop connections is crucial, especially when accessing sensitive data or performing critical tasks. Windows 11, combined with Splashtop, provides robust security features that help protect your remote sessions from potential threats. Here are some key security considerations and how Splashtop addresses them:
End-to-End Encryption: Encrypting data transmitted between your remote device and Windows 11 PC prevents unauthorized access and data breaches. Splashtop uses TLS (Transport Layer Security) and 256-bit AES encryption to secure all remote sessions, ensuring that your data remains protected during transmission.
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Adding an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Splashtop supports two-factor authentication.
Device Authentication: Ensuring that only authorized devices can initiate remote connections helps prevent unauthorized access. Splashtop requires you to register and authenticate devices, ensuring that only approved devices can connect to your Windows 11 PC remotely.
Access Control and Permissions: Controlling who can access your remote desktop and what they can do during a session is vital for maintaining security and operational integrity. Splashtop provides granular access control settings, allowing administrators to define user permissions and restrict access based on roles and responsibilities.
Session Recording and Monitoring: Monitoring and recording remote sessions can help detect and investigate suspicious activities. Splashtop offers session recording features, allowing you to capture and review remote sessions for security and compliance purposes.
By considering these security measures and leveraging Splashtop's robust security features, you can ensure that your remote desktop connections on Windows 11 are secure and reliable. This proactive approach helps protect sensitive data, maintain compliance with industry regulations, and provide peace of mind while working remotely.
Benefits of Remote Connectivity on Windows 11 PCs
Remote connectivity on Windows 11 PCs offers numerous advantages that enhance productivity, flexibility, and overall business efficiency. Here are some key benefits of utilizing remote desktop capabilities on Windows 11:
Access from Anywhere: With remote desktop access, employees can connect to their Windows 11 PCs from any location, ensuring they can work efficiently without being tied to a physical office.
Increased Work-Life Balance: Employees can achieve a better work-life balance by working remotely, reducing the need for long commutes and allowing for a more flexible work schedule.
Reduced Overheads: Organizations can save on costs related to office space, utilities, and equipment by enabling remote work. This can lead to significant financial savings, especially for businesses with large workforces.
Lower Travel Expenses: Remote connectivity reduces the need for business travel, as employees can access their workstations and attend meetings virtually.
Utilization of High-Powered Workstations: Employees can remotely access high-powered workstations and specialized software that may not be available on their personal devices, enabling them to perform complex tasks efficiently.
Improved Security: Windows 11, combined with remote desktop software like Splashtop, provides secure connections with encryption and robust authentication methods to protect sensitive data.
Easy Expansion: Remote desktop solutions like Splashtop are scalable, allowing businesses to easily expand their remote workforce without the need for significant additional infrastructure.
Support for Diverse Work Environments: Whether employees are working from home, a co-working space, or another remote location, Splashtop remote desktop access provides the flexibility needed to support various work environments.
Reduced Carbon Footprint: By reducing the need for commuting and business travel, remote work helps lower the carbon footprint, contributing to environmental sustainability.
Choose Splashtop - Best Remote Desktop Solution for Windows 11
When it comes to remote desktop solutions for Windows 11, Splashtop stands out as the premier choice. With its high-speed performance, robust security features, and comprehensive suite of tools, Splashtop ensures that your remote access experience is seamless, secure, and efficient.
