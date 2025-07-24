With a break/fix approach, IT teams react to issues and malfunctions (the “break”) by addressing and repairing them (the “fix”) as quickly as possible. While it was a common method in the past, modern IT teams need to be more than fast to react. They need to be proactive.
So, it’s time to reexamine the break/fix approach. Let’s take a look at what it is, what its drawbacks are, and how Splashtop AEM can help you fix issues before they break.
What Is the Break/Fix Model?
The break/fix model is a fee-for-service approach to information technology (IT), as opposed to having an in-house IT department or a managed services plan, where an IT provider is hired to respond to issues or malfunctions as they occur. The provider identifies and repairs the issue, bills the business for their services, and leaves.
This is a more reactive approach, focused on fixing problems rather than preventing them. The break/fix model is typically used to address a variety of common issues, such as hardware repair, network issues, or addressing computer viruses. However, the price can vary based on the severity of the problem.
The Hidden Costs of Break/Fix
A break/fix model seems cost-effective on the surface, but it comes at a risk. Not only can frequent repairs drive up the cost, but the reactive nature of the break/fix approach means companies will face unforeseen problems and unplanned downtime, costing them time and productivity in addition to the costs. Organizations considering a break/fix approach to IT support should consider these risks:
1. Unpredictable Expenses
If your systems and devices rarely encounter problems, a break/fix model can be cost-effective, but that’s not a certainty. In fact, it grows increasingly unlikely over time.
Companies using a break/fix model can never be sure how much they’ll spend on IT, compared to companies with in-house, salaried IT teams or managed IT services with recurring monthly fees. While they may be able to get by for one month with minimal expenses, they could encounter a slew of issues the next month that significantly drive up expenses.
Additionally, the costs can vary based on the nature and severity of the issues. While minor troubleshooting might be cheap, emergency fixes can get incredibly expensive and take a while to repair. Using a break/fix model doesn’t save money so much as it delays the expenses until the company encounters a major technical issue.
2. Reactive, Not Preventive
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” as the saying goes, and that is especially true in IT. One of the most important jobs of any IT team is preventative maintenance and updates designed to stop potential issues before they become a major problem, and break/fix models simply can’t do that.
A break/fix approach can only respond to issues once they occur. By then, it’s already too late to prevent any damage, as even the time it takes to repair the problems will cost valuable time and productivity. Without proper, recurring maintenance and upkeep, small issues can escalate into big problems with far-reaching consequences.
3. Poor SLAs & Unreliable Uptime
Another drawback of a break/fix model is its unreliability. When IT support is at the mercy of a third party, there’s no guarantee they’ll always be available when needed. This can lead to a delayed response and longer downtimes, especially when there are no uptime guarantees.
Even if the IT team can react quickly, the fact remains that they can still only respond after an issue occurs. This will lead to unplanned downtime, which will set business and productivity back.
Why Break/Fix Doesn’t Work Today
Modern IT environments are often complex and distributed, especially with the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, remote work, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments. This has made fee-for-service IT support far more difficult and less reliable.
Business users expect consistent, reliable uptime; any amount of unexpected downtime is too much and can have a significant impact on productivity. Additionally, industry and government IT regulations require consistent oversight and updated security, so companies that let their systems fall out of date risk major fines.
Cyber threats continue to grow, and companies can’t afford to be reactive. Proactive security, maintenance, and monitoring are vital for cybersecurity, and the more they delay these, the greater the risk becomes. If you’re responding to issues and threats after they become an issue, you’re already too late.
Splashtop AEM: The Better Alternative to Break/Fix
Fortunately, there is a solution that makes it easy to proactively support devices and networks (even in remote and distributed environments) at a price anyone can afford. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) makes it easy to monitor and manage multiple endpoints, complete with proactive alerts to help you address potential problems quickly and automated updates across distributed environments.
What Splashtop AEM Brings
Splashtop AEM makes it fast and easy to manage distributed environments from a single dashboard, so administrators can protect, monitor, and support devices anywhere and everywhere. Splashtop AEM includes:
Continuous endpoint monitoring and real-time alerts, so you can identify potential problems and resolve them with automated fixes.
Automated OS and third-party patching, ensuring your devices remain up-to-date with the latest patches.
Script-based remediation, which makes it possible to quickly resolve issues with minimal effort.
Customizable policy frameworks across endpoints to help ensure IT compliance and protect your network.
CVE-based vulnerability insights to reduce potential risks and quickly address threats.
Background actions to manage devices without interrupting users.
Splashtop AEM is an add-on to both Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise, making it even easier to support, manage, and access your remote devices from anywhere, on any system.
Why Autonomous Endpoint Management Beats Break/Fix
So, with all that in mind, why should you invest in Splashtop AEM rather than taking the chance with a break/fix approach? There are multiple reasons why Splashtop AEM is a more secure, cost-effective, and efficient approach to device management and IT, including:
Predictable, low costs, so you know what you’re paying each month, as well as optional add-ons.
Proactive prevention to keep your devices safe, rather than reacting once something goes wrong.
Advanced security features and automated patching to keep systems secure and compliant.
Easy deployment, so you can connect all your endpoints with ease.
A wide array of features and focused capabilities built for ease of use, security, and seamless remote management.
Splashtop AEM: Fixing Issues Before They Break
While a break/fix approach to IT support may seem affordable, its long-term risks mean that it will eventually cost you much more money and productivity than initially anticipated. Relying solely on fee-for-service IT support will inevitably result in greater issues, more unplanned downtime, and a less secure work environment.
Splashtop AEM, on the other hand, delivers a proactive approach and modern solution that aligns perfectly with today’s IT security regulations and requirements. With Splashtop AEM, you can protect your devices and network, manage and support multiple endpoints (even in remote work environments), and meet all your security requirements, all at an affordable, predictable, recurring price.
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today: