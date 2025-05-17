如何透過遠端存取進行螢幕分享：步驟和最佳實踐

Knowing how to share your screen effectively is essential for remote work, IT support, and virtual collaboration. Whether you're walking a client through a product demo, helping a colleague troubleshoot a technical issue, or delivering a presentation, screen sharing ensures everyone stays on the same page.
While most video conferencing and messaging platforms offer basic screen sharing, remote access software like Splashtop takes it a step further. With remote access, you're not just broadcasting a view of your screen, you’re connecting directly to a device, enabling high-performance screen sharing along with optional remote control, multi-monitor support, and enterprise-grade security.
In this guide, we'll walk through how to share your screen using Splashtop's remote access tools, including Share My Desktop, Splashtop SOS, and Mirroring360. We'll also cover best practices, common challenges, and how to get the most out of your screen sharing sessions.
Essential Requirements for Screen Sharing
To share your screen successfully, especially in professional or support scenarios, you need more than just a basic app. Screen sharing through a remote access solution like Splashtop requires a few key components to ensure high-quality, secure, and reliable performance.
Here’s what you’ll need:
A Stable Internet Connection: Screen sharing is bandwidth-intensive. A strong and steady connection ensures that your screen appears clearly and updates smoothly in real time, without lag or pixelation.
A Cross-Platform Remote Access Tool: Unlike browser-based screen sharing tools, remote access platforms like Splashtop work across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more. This is especially important when supporting users on different operating systems.
Enterprise-Grade Security: Screen sharing often involves sensitive or proprietary information. Choose a platform with strong encryption, authentication controls, and compliance with security standards like SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA. Splashtop checks all these boxes.
While some team chat apps let you “share your screen” with a click, they often lack the performance, control, and security needed for business-critical use cases. If you’re looking to share your screen for support, remote access, or enterprise collaboration, a solution like Splashtop is built for the job.
Step-by-Step Guide to Screen Sharing
Splashtop offers multiple ways to share your screen, depending on your needs. Whether you're giving a presentation, supporting a remote user, or broadcasting your screen to a group. Below are step-by-step instructions for sharing your screen using Splashtop's tools:
Option 1: Share My Desktop
Splashtop’s “Share My Desktop” feature allows you to broadcast your Windows screen via a secure web link. This is ideal for showing your screen to others without granting them control.
How to use it:
Open the Splashtop Business app on your Windows computer.
Click File → Share My Desktop.
Click the video icon to start broadcasting your screen.
Click the link icon to copy your shareable web link.
Send the link to anyone who needs to view your screen—they can watch in a browser with no installation required.
Note: This is a view-only feature—no audio or remote control is shared. It is currently only available on Windows.
Option 2: Splashtop Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support enables IT support agents to connect to an end-user’s device. Depending on the operating system, this session may allow screen viewing only or full remote control.
How to use it:
Have the end user install and open the Splashtop SOS app on their device.
The end user generates a 9-digit session code from the SOS app.
On your end, open the Splashtop Business app and enter the code.
Once connected, you can view or control the screen, depending on the device and permissions.
Note: iOS devices support screen viewing only (no control), due to Apple’s restrictions.
Option 3: Mirroring360 for Multi-Device Screen Sharing
Need to present to a group? Mirroring360 Pro lets you wirelessly mirror your screen to up to 40 devices using just a browser.
How to use it:
Install the Mirroring360 app on your host device (Mac or Windows).
If using a Chromebook, Android, or PC to cast your screen, install the Mirroring360 Sender extension.
Start broadcasting your screen.
Share the unique viewing URL with your audience—they can join from any web browser without installing anything.
Best Practices for Effective Screen Sharing
While learning how to share a screen is easy enough, there are still some best practices you can follow to fully optimize screen sharing. These tips will help you get the most out of your screen sharing, whether you’re working together, sharing a presentation, or getting remote support:
Prepare Ahead: The last thing you want to do when sharing a screen is to have to flip through a dozen pages and tabs before you can find what you actually want to share. Sorting your tabs and organizing your screen in advance will ensure a smooth and efficient screen sharing.
Manage Your Privacy: In this instance, privacy means two things. First, it means ensuring there’s nothing on your screen you might share that you don’t want anyone else to see. Secondly, it means using a solution with secure screen sharing capabilities, like Splashtop, so there’s no chance of unwanted viewers sneaking in.
Communicate Effectively: Just because others can see your screen doesn’t mean they know what you’re thinking. Use annotations and indicate on the screen what viewers should pay attention to, and be clear about what they’re seeing and what it means. Clear communication is always important, with or without screen sharing.
Use High-Quality Audio and Video: You’ll want your screen to be easy to view and your voice easy to hear. Using a solution with high-quality audio and video, like Splashtop, ensures viewers can clearly see your screen and understand anything you’re saying.
How to Overcome Common Screen Sharing Challenges?
Screen sharing can still encounter some issues and difficulties for the unprepared. Fortunately, most common issues can be quickly addressed with a little bit of preparation. Common screen sharing challenges include:
Lag: Lag is one of the most common screen sharing issues, where the video feed from the screen can’t keep up with changes on the screen. This can be addressed using a powerful platform with screen sharing capabilities, reducing background tasks that consume bandwidth, and using a good internet connection.
Connection problems: Without a good internet connection, screen sharing can be choppy or low-resolution and drop without warning. It’s important to ensure everyone involved has a strong network connection, no matter where they’re working or what devices they’re using.
Privacy concerns: When people share their screens, they typically can’t redact what appears on them. This can lead to sharing sensitive, proprietary, or personal information, and without a secure platform, there’s always the chance of that information leaking or being stolen. This is why businesses need to use a solution with high levels of security that can remain compliant with all relevant standards and regulations.
Get Secure and Easy Screen Sharing with Splashtop
While basic chat apps and free video conferencing websites can provide basic screen sharing, they’re neither advanced nor secure enough for businesses. If you want powerful, secure, and high-quality screen sharing for IT support, remote work, or presentations, you’ll need a solution like Splashtop.
Splashtop includes screen sharing capabilities across its portfolio, empowering users and IT agents to view connected devices with clarity and ease.
If you’re working remotely, Splashtop’s Share My Desktop feature provides an easy way to share your computer screen with another end user. This is an invaluable tool for a wide range of use cases, such as demonstrating a product to a potential client, training new employees, or sharing projects for collaborating with coworkers. Splashtop’s high definition video quality ensures that no matter what device you’re using, the screen you share will come through crystal clear.
IT agents can use Splashtop SOS to remotely view or access end-users’ devices, empowering them to provide expert support no matter where they’re working. Remote screen sharing enables users to show the IT support agent exactly what’s on their screen so the agent can guide them through troubleshooting or access the device and handle it directly.
Mirroring360 by Splashtop allows you to wirelessly mirror your device’s screen or broadcast it to multiple devices. This makes screen sharing for meetings, presentations, and lectures quick and easy.
No matter which option you choose, Splashtop’s high levels of security ensure your devices and data remain secure. Splashtop meets a wide range of industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, CCPA, and more. Accounts are kept safe with advanced security features like multi-factor authentication, blank screen, screen auto-lock, and intrusion prevention defense mechanisms, so you can connect and share without fear.
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? You can get started with a free trial today: