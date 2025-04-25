RDP & VPN vs Splashtop Connector Comparison
Agentless access to machines without VPN via the Splashtop app
Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use
Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.
When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.
Splashtop Connector vs RDP and VPN
Features
Splashtop Connector
RDP + VPN
Connect to internal computers
Use Connector as bridge
Need VPN + RDP client
Access permissions
Easy to manage through web portal
Complicated to manage both VPN and RDP
Connection log
All connections logged
No
Session recording
Yes
No
Multiple monitor support
Yes
Yes
High performance
Yes, use Splashtop’s high performance server farm to relay connections
Depends on the network between endpoints via VPN
Security
Highly secure, Connector has only outbound network with simple 443 port
Not secure, inbound traffic to internal network
Cloud service
Yes
Depends on VPN setting
On-Prem service
Yes
Depends on VPN setting
Simple to use
Yes, simple and intuitive to use
Need to educate users on configuring and using RDP client
Simplicity of deployment
Just install the Connector and make some simple configuration
Complicated on setting up VPN, or RDS Gateway
Scalability
Deploy multiple Connectors to scale
Complicated, need to configure VPN and RDP
File transfer
Yes
Yes
Remote print
Yes
Yes (in-session, to network printers)
Client platform support
Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web
Windows, Mac, iOS, Android
RDS
Yes, RDS, Connection broker, other load balancers, like F5.
Yes
RDP
Yes
Yes
Connection pool
Yes (both RDS and RDP)
Only available with RDS
See our Splashtop vs RDP & VPN comparison
And check out our Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint comparison