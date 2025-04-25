Skip to main content
Splashtop Connector Demo
RDP & VPN vs Splashtop Connector Comparison

Agentless access to machines without VPN via the Splashtop app

Splashtop Connector offers better security, functionality, and ease of use

Installing the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a closed network enables it to act as a bridge, or jump point, making all other computers and servers on the network accessible via RDP from within the Splashtop app.

When you need agentless access to machines, Splashtop Connector is the superior choice when compared to VPN and RDP. With Splashtop Connector, IT admins can remotely support computers on internal networks that may not have internet access or not allow 3rd party apps to be installed for remote access, and enable users to securely work remotely.

Splashtop Connector vs RDP and VPN

Features

Splashtop Connector

RDP + VPN

Connect to internal computers

Use Connector as bridge
Simple to deploy

Need VPN + RDP client
Complicated to deploy

Access permissions

Easy to manage through web portal

Complicated to manage both VPN and RDP

Connection log

All connections logged

No

Session recording

Yes

No

Multiple monitor support

Yes

Yes

High performance

Yes, use Splashtop’s high performance server farm to relay connections

Depends on the network between endpoints via VPN

Security

Highly secure, Connector has only outbound network with simple 443 port

Not secure, inbound traffic to internal network

Cloud service

Yes

Depends on VPN setting

On-Prem service

Yes

Depends on VPN setting

Simple to use

Yes, simple and intuitive to use

Need to educate users on configuring and using RDP client

Simplicity of deployment

Just install the Connector and make some simple configuration

Complicated on setting up VPN, or RDS Gateway

Scalability

Deploy multiple Connectors to scale

Complicated, need to configure VPN and RDP

File transfer

Yes

Yes

Remote print

Yes

Yes (in-session, to network printers)

Client platform support

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android

RDS

Yes, RDS, Connection broker, other load balancers, like F5.

Yes

RDP

Yes
(VNC and Shell)

Yes

Connection pool

Yes (both RDS and RDP)

Only available with RDS

