Peter Pane Restaurants Reduce Device Downtime with On-Demand Remote Support and Augmented Reality

After evaluating several remote access solutions, including AnyDesk and FastViewer, Paniceus decided to switch from their cumbersome TeamViewer solution to Splashtop Enterprise. After testing, the IT team found Splashtop Enterprise had all the features they needed including augmented reality.

Super easy to implement: Both the IT technicians and end users found Splashtop Enterprise’s on-demand remote support function (SOS) incredibly easy to implement and work with on a daily basis. “It’s so easy in every aspect: implementation, roll-out to locations and custom configuration as needed,” said Björn. “The policies for the clients are very clean and make configuration especially easy.”

Streamlined configuration via GPO: Paniceus often struggled when configuring deployment policies. When the configuration needed to be distributed via the cloud to the client, an issue would arise, and they would have to write an XML file and upload it as part of the installation process. Not only did that take time and resources, but whenever they uninstalled the product, the configuration would disappear, and they would have to distribute it again.

Using Splashtop’s simple Group Policy Object (GPO) settings, IT can now rapidly make user and group-specific changes. “We no longer have to worry and say, ‘Oh no, I don’t have a configuration interface here’ or ‘How did Adobe Reader behave, and how did Windows behave?’ The GPO settings control how Splashtop behaves in a consistent way,” said Björn.

Support any device: Paniceus was particularly drawn to Splashtop’s capability of supporting multiple device types and operating systems within the same user session. A single restaurant can lose thousands of Euros in sales in a short period of downtime.

“In some emergency situations, the support shifts from one colleague to another and from a PC to an iPhone. It’s a mess when IT says, ‘Oh, I can’t help because you’re using a handheld, so I don’t know what’s happening on your screen.’ You don’t want that,” said Björn. “Splashtop is pretty perfect and lets us switch devices midstream. There are many possibilities to enable easy support.”

AR for visual needs: Most Peter Pane locations have employees whose main focus is hospitality, not technology. For them, standard remote support may not work when the issue revolves around cables, routers and servers. Paniceus tried using FaceTime and other video apps in those situations, but the IT support technician still couldn’t point to exactly what needed to be done.

Using Splashtop AR, Paniceus can support these employees’ visual needs. “Now IT can say, ‘let me take a look,’ and the supported user can watch the technician point directly to items and annotate in the shared video. Any user can follow that. It’s so easy to fix issues like cable changes, reboots, etc.,” said Björn.

When asked to describe his feelings about using Splashtop in three words, Björn admittedly had a tough time coming up with just three: “The three words are easy, affordable and very smart support. I guess that’s five words but very smart support matters.”