Remote Access for Game Developers: Supercharge Your Process
Splashtop empowers game developers with remote access to their workstations from any device, enabling creativity and productivity on the go.
The Perfect Solution for Remote Game Development
Cross-Platform Support
Develop games on your remote Windows, Mac, or Linux workstations from any computer or mobile device.
High-Performance Streaming
Enjoy high-definition, low-latency streams with superior AV sync for real-time creation of graphics and animations.
Secure & Compliant
Safeguard your gaming content and data with industry-standard encryption and multi-factor authentication.
24/7 Support
Dedicated customer support available round the clock to ensure uninterrupted development.
Find the Right Solution for You
Recommended
Business Access Performance
SBA Performance is the perfect solution for game developers, offering 4:4:4 color mode for precise visuals, high fidelity audio for immersive sound, and versatile peripheral support including remote stylus, 3D mice, game pads, and microphone passthrough.
For Large Teams
Enterprise
Splashtop Enterprise is ideal for larger game development teams that need more security and advanced features. Integrate single sign-on for easy access, control granular access permissions, schedule access to organize workflows, get Android/IoT unattended access, and get a consolidated platform for remote access, IT management, and support.
Boost Collaboration for More Efficient Work
Collaborate effortlessly with your team, clients, or game testers, no matter where they are. Share screens, conduct demos, and receive real-time feedback to iterate and improve faster.
Features That Game Developers Love
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
Two Users into the Same Computer
Two separate users (under the same account) will be able to connect to the desired remote computer as they normally would from the Splashtop app. From there, the users will be able to see the screen of the remote computer in real-time and control it as if they were sitting in front of it.
Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet
Use your stylus on your local device to control your remote computer in real-time.
Session Recording
Capture your remote sessions for review, demonstration, or documentation purposes.
Wake-on-LAN
Remotely wake up your workstation when needed, saving energy and resources.
Robust File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.