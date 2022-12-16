Supporting a Distributed Workforce

IT managers have faced growing complexity as they contend with a distributed workforce with expanded team locations, elevated security threats, numerous devices and operating systems on top of facilitating evolving work patterns and individual needs.

However, new data reveals that a third of IT leaders feel less stressed at work thanks to remote access and support solutions. The benefits of these tools offer uncompromised flexibility, intuitive experiences, trusted security and sustainable support. They also have a direct impact on employee confidence and job satisfaction.