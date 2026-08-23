Ryman Healthcare Strengthens Remote Support Across Australia and New Zealand with Splashtop
Empowering a distributed infrastructure team with secure, scalable, and cost-effective remote support for approximately 5,000 endpoints across Australia and New Zealand.
Impact
Reduced Remote Support Costs Without Compromising Capability
By replacing TeamViewer with Splashtop, Ryman Healthcare significantly lowered its licensing costs while maintaining the remote support capabilities its infrastructure team relies on every day.
Faster Support for a Geographically Distributed Workforce
Splashtop enables engineers to connect instantly to endpoints across retirement villages, aged care facilities, and healthcare locations, helping resolve issues quickly and minimizing disruption for staff.
Scalable Remote Support for 5,000 Endpoints
With reliable remote access, simple deployment, and centralized administration, Splashtop supports approximately 5,000 Windows and Android devices while providing a platform that can scale alongside Ryman Healthcare's growing technology environment.
Challenges
Ryman Healthcare is one of Australasia's leading retirement village and aged care providers, operating retirement villages, aged care facilities, and healthcare services throughout Australia and New Zealand. Supporting such a geographically dispersed organization requires reliable technology that enables staff to deliver quality care without disruption.
As Technology Infrastructure Manager, Jacques Loubser leads a team of ten engineers and specialists responsible for managing the organization's core technology infrastructure. His team oversees infrastructure strategy, endpoint management, cloud services, cybersecurity, operational resilience, and the technology platforms that keep the business running.
With thousands of endpoints spread across multiple locations, providing fast and reliable remote support is essential. Engineers need to troubleshoot issues, perform maintenance, and assist frontline staff without the delays and costs associated with travelling on-site.
Prior to adopting Splashtop, Ryman Healthcare relied on TeamViewer for remote support. While the platform met the organization's functional requirements, Jacques and his team identified an opportunity to improve the commercial value of their remote support environment as part of a broader technology optimization initiative.
The team began evaluating alternatives that could deliver the same enterprise-grade capabilities while offering stronger return on investment.
Key objectives included:
Reduce remote support licensing costs
Maintain or improve the remote support experience
Simplify deployment and ongoing administration
Support approximately 5,000 endpoints efficiently
Provide a solution that could scale with future growth
Deliver a seamless experience for both IT staff and end users
The team reviewed TeamViewer alongside several other remote support solutions before selecting Splashtop.
We selected Splashtop because it delivered the best balance of functionality, ease of use, scalability, and commercial value. Compared to TeamViewer, it provided a better overall return on investment.
Jacques Loubser, Technology Infrastructure Manager, Ryman Healthcare
Resolution
Following a successful evaluation, Ryman Healthcare standardized on Splashtop Remote Support to provide secure remote assistance across its Australian and New Zealand operations.
Enterprise Remote Support Across Australia and New Zealand
Splashtop enables Ryman Healthcare's infrastructure team to securely support users regardless of location. Engineers can remotely troubleshoot issues, perform maintenance, and assist employees across retirement villages, aged care facilities, and healthcare locations without requiring on-site visits.
The ability to immediately connect to remote devices reduces delays in troubleshooting and allows the team to respond quickly whenever support is needed.
Reliable Support for Approximately 5,000 Endpoints
Today, the infrastructure team uses Splashtop to manage and support approximately 5,000 Windows and Android endpoints across a large, geographically distributed environment.
Using unattended and attended remote access, technicians can quickly resolve issues, provide technical assistance, and perform day-to-day endpoint management through a reliable remote support platform.
Straightforward Deployment and Rapid Adoption
Deployment was simple and efficient, allowing the organization to transition from TeamViewer with minimal disruption.
The infrastructure team was able to begin onboarding devices shortly after implementation, while support engineers quickly adopted the platform as part of their daily workflows.
"The experience was smooth from evaluation through implementation. Deployment was straightforward, and our support teams adopted the platform quickly."
Lower Total Cost of Ownership
One of the most significant outcomes has been improved commercial value.
By replacing TeamViewer with Splashtop, Ryman Healthcare reduced its licensing costs while continuing to provide the enterprise-grade remote support capabilities required across its environment.
Rather than sacrificing functionality to reduce costs, the organization achieved a lower total cost of ownership while maintaining a high-quality support experience.
Faster Response and Improved User Experience
Fast remote connections allow engineers to begin troubleshooting immediately, helping reduce downtime for employees across Australia and New Zealand.
Unattended remote access has become one of the team's most valuable capabilities, enabling support engineers to connect to devices without requiring extensive coordination with end users. This helps resolve issues more efficiently while minimizing disruption to frontline staff.
Built to Scale
As Ryman Healthcare continues to modernize its technology environment, Splashtop provides a scalable platform capable of supporting continued growth.
With reliable performance, simple administration, and enterprise-grade security, the solution enables the infrastructure team to deliver consistent remote support across a large and distributed endpoint estate.
"We would recommend Splashtop to organizations looking for enterprise-grade remote support capabilities without enterprise-grade pricing. It provides strong functionality and excellent value for money." — Jacques Loubser, Technology Infrastructure Manager, Ryman Healthcare
Splashtop in Three Words
By standardizing on Splashtop Remote Support, Ryman Healthcare strengthened its ability to support approximately 5,000 endpoints across Australia and New Zealand while reducing licensing costs and maintaining a high standard of service. The infrastructure team now benefits from a remote support platform that combines enterprise-grade functionality with outstanding commercial value, helping the organization continue delivering efficient technology services across its growing operations.
About the Customer
Ryman Healthcare is one of Australasia's leading retirement village and aged care providers, operating retirement villages, aged care facilities, and healthcare services throughout New Zealand and Australia. The organization is dedicated to providing high-quality retirement living and care through purpose-built communities that support the wellbeing and independence of older adults. With operations spanning both countries, Ryman Healthcare relies on modern technology to deliver efficient services and support thousands of staff across a geographically distributed environment.