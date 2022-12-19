Nissay Enables Secure, Fast Remote Access for Employees with Splashtop

Nissay Asset Management had a VPN in place to enable employees to work from home, but wanted a new system that would meet all of their remote access needs, especially in case of an emergency, where employees wouldn’t be able to travel to the office.

Hiroshi Otagaki, General Manager of the System Development Department at Nissay, tells the story about how they chose and implemented Splashtop On-Prem to provide their employees with secure, fast remote access to work computers.

The Challenge: Looking for a Remote Access Solution That Fit All of Their Needs

There were several reasons why Otagaki began searching for a remote access solution for his company.

Nissay Asset Management was using a VPN that only worked on Windows computers. However, many Nissay employees had Mac computers and tablets at home, meaning they needed a remote desktop tool that enabled access from those devices. “We needed a system that could be used on a Mac or tablet,” said Otagaki.

He was worried that there might be heavy traffic on the company’s internet if too many people used the VPN at the same time. When VPNs are overloaded, it can create unreliable connections and impact performance. There can also be security issues with VPNs due to the fact that network traffic cannot be inspected effectively. Read why Splashtop is superior to VPNs.

The day after the Great East Japan earthquake, some Nissay employees could not physically go to work, so the company was forced to purchase additional licenses from their previous VPN tool right away. Since they were unsure of when the next catastrophe would happen, Hiroshi and the team wanted a remote access solution that was easy to scale.

The company had a critical need to enable employees to work remotely. “Since our company manages the assets of our customers, we need to take urgent action in the event of a sudden change in the market, or contact overseas partners in the middle of the night or early morning,” states Otagaki. With that in mind, Nissay needed a reliable solution that could enable employees to remotely access office computers outside of work hours.

Because employees would be accessing work computers from outside the office, Hiroshi also wanted a solution that offered two-factor authentication for security purposes. Another important requirement was for employees to be able to remotely start the computer with Wake-on-LAN.

The Solution: A Reliable Remote Access Solution That Offers Flexibility and Top Features

One employee was personally using Splashtop and asked if the company could adopt it as well.

After speaking with Splashtop, Hiroshi decided that Splashtop On-Prem was the perfect solution. Splashtop On-Prem came with a set of features that enabled end-users to work productively and securely from home, including multi-to-multi monitor viewing, file transfer, chat, remote print, 2-step verification, SSO and more.

With Splashtop, employees would be able to remotely access their office computers outside of work hours with high performance remote connections delivering HD quality with 4k streaming at 40 frames per second. Unlike VPNs, Splashtop ensures fast and reliable remote access connections even when there are large amounts of people using it at once.

Splashtop also fulfilled Nissay’s request of having a remote access solution that worked with Mac computers and tablets. Splashtop supports remote access to Windows and Mac computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook device.

Additionally, the company was able to purchase Splashtop licenses for people who use it daily, and special licenses for their BCP (Business Continuity Plan) in the case of an emergency, making the Nissay team feel at ease.

Results: Easy Installation + Simple to Manage = Happy Customers

Shintaro Minami, Assistant Manager of the System Planning Office in the System Development Department oversaw the server’s installation and operations in-house.

Nissay was pleased with the deployment process of Splashtop On-Prem, as the integration with the in-house authentication server and Wake-On-LAN feature was easy to set up. Authentication is done on AD and RSA authentication servers. Minami added, “All we have to do is add and delete users and check the connection status and settings. It’s simple and easy to manage.”

Once Splashtop was implemented, Hiroshi was pleased to see that as there was an increase in cases where employees needed to balance childcare and work, they were able to easily telecommute using Splashtop.

Overall, Nissay has been very satisfied with Splashtop On-Prem, and is glad that it helped meet all of their remote access needs.