Building a Next-Generation Enterprise Solution to Meet Remote Access Needs in the Age of WFH

COVID19 has accelerated the digital revolution of remote work, and in doing so, obligated many industries to adapt to this new norm quickly. How can enterprises enable their employees to work from home effectively? How can they ensure they do it securely? What about the scalability and manageability of the IT infrastructure?

As owners of many IT infrastructures, MSPs are at the center of it all. In this case study, we explore with Frederic Renou, IT director of Amedis, how his company, a French MSP, built an integrated solution with Splashtop On-Prem and VMware enabling their clients to meet these new challenges.

The Challenge: Offering a Customer Remote Access Solution to Enterprises

At first, it seemed that Amedis was looking for a solution to a simple use case: enabling a large number of employees to connect to their on-premise office computers and perform their work from home (WFH). But what Amedis needed was more complicated than that.

“We were looking for a remote access solution which would enable us to extend on-premise WFH capabilities to more than 200 users,” explained Frederic. “But we were not just looking for any tool, we needed a solution that would be compatible with our VMware tool as well as support Macs and PCs.”

Amedis explored several solutions in the market. These include VMware Horizon View, Microsoft’s RDP/TSE and RAS Parallels. None of them met the particular needs of Amedis: They were either expensive, bloated with unnecessary features, hard to use or difficult to integrate with VMware.

The Solution: a Reliable, Affordable Remote Access Solution Bundled with the Right Features

Splashtop On-Prem offered Amedis an easy way to extend a remote access infrastructure hosted on-premise and meet all of their custom needs.

Enterprise-level management and customization at an affordable cost

Splashtop On-Prem came with a centralized database and management console which enabled IT admins to tackle system security and customize deployment packages and, by doing so, exempt the end-users from tedious installation and configuration steps. This also allowed Amedis to customize its remote access by integrating Splashtop On-Prem within its VMware tool. And contrarily to other solutions in the market, Splashtop On-Prem was very affordable. Splashtop is recognized for being the best value remote access solution in the industry, with prices often 80% lower than the competition.

Smooth streaming experience and a handy set of features

With Splashtop, employees could work on a remote computer as if they were sitting in front of it, without worrying about slow and sluggish connection like VPN. Many of Amedis’ clients praised Splashtop’s performance. One, in particular appreciated how smooth the remote sessions were despite having more than 120 of their employees connected at once. Splashtop offers 4K streaming, with lower latency and frame rates higher than 40 frames per second.

In addition to this streaming experience, Splashtop On-Prem came with a set of features that enabled end-users to work productively and securely: Multi-to-multi monitor, File transfer, Chat, Remote print, 2-step verification, SSO and many more.

Support for a broad range of Android and iOS devices

Splashtop was built to extend remote computer access to both Windows and Mac computers. As a result, Amedis users could use Splashtop to remote from their Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook devices, including tablets and smartphones.

The Result: Happy Clients and a Happy MSP

Splashtop On-Prem met both the needs of Amedis and those of Amedis’ clients. As a result, Amedis has built a tool bundling Splashtop with VMware and some other features (proprietary features that Amedis has decided not to disclose). Moving forward, Amedis will be using this new tool to handle all remote access needs of its enterprise-level clients.

An Added Bonus: Splashtop’s Dedicated Customer Support Team

According to Frederic, what brought everything together is the level of responsiveness and availability of the Splashtop Support Team.

Like Amedis, many other happy MSPs are using Splashtop remote access solutions to support their clients and users around the world.