Boxel Studio Uses Splashtop to Enable Artists to Work Productively from Anywhere

Boxel Studio initiated a protocol, even before the pandemic hit, called ‘in-studio home office’ that aims to enable employees to work from home without any compromise. The goal was to achieve a better work-life balance and give employees the flexibility of working from anywhere.

Boxel Studio uses a combination of both PCs and Macs. They have a very robust infrastructure and high-end workstations with more than 120 gigs of RAM, graphics cards like Quadro RTX 8000 and other hardware. These workstations run software like Maya, Nuke, the Adobe Suite, animation software like Toon Boom, modeling software like Modo and many others.

The question on Reyes’ mind was, “How can we allow our artists, collaborators and other team members to work from home while accessing our secure infrastructure and specialized workstations?”

Reyes and his team tried out many remote access solutions. They found that although they were all very good, their focus seemed to be more on IT departments providing remote support rather than delivering an enjoyable user experience. In some cases, the latency and video compression did not work for them. They also tried hardware-based solutions, which had a high dependency on distance. If the computer and artist were very far away from where they had to log into, they experienced very high latency.

Another important consideration was security. Boxel Studio has multiple certifications to work with big brand studios. The concern was that, for any reason, some of the content that they were working on gets stolen. Reyes explained, “In the media and entertainment industry, we’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBOMax, Paramount+ and HULU. And that’s the value of it. So it doesn’t serve a purpose if that content gets out before its actual commercial launch.” They needed a remote access solution that would satisfy their security requirements and help them protect their data in a hybrid office setting.

While searching the web for options, Reyes and his team came across Splashtop. It had excellent reviews in forums and many other professionals were talking highly about it. So they gave Splashtop a try. Reyes said, “The reason that Splashtop came to be our solution and on top is because it’s very well rounded and very well thought. It has a lot of powerful IT tools as well.”