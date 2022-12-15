BDP Gets All Employees Working Remotely in 48 Hours During the COVID-19 Crisis

Alistair Kell, principal and head of information technology and processes at BDP, explains how during the COVID-19 crisis, his company — an international, interdisciplinary practice of architects, designers, engineers and urbanists — got all employees working remotely in 48 hours with Splashtop Remote Access Solutions.

When COVID-19 hit, BDP looked at several options to enable employees to work from home. The sense of urgency, as well as the size of their team and the software employees needed to work efficiently, made this quite the challenge:

Hardware needs: Would employees have a personal computer they could connect from at home, or would they only have a BDP laptop?

Keeping the current infrastructure stable: How could BDP keep everything stable while ensuring there were no unnecessary changes to the company underlying infrastructure?

Urgency and cost: How could BDP deploy quickly without incurring an unreasonable cost?

Due to all these concerns, BDP believed that the whole process to go remote would take at least two or three weeks of turmoil in getting ready. However, thanks to BDP’s IT team and Splashtop remote access solutions, it didn’t take so long.

“Within 48 hours of announcing that staff might choose to work from home, the process was as smooth and seamless as anyone could ever have hoped for.” – Alistair Kell