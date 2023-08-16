Allbirds Secures Wi-Fi® for their Global Offices With a Simple, Centralized Solution – Foxpass RADIUS
Gaining control of an expanding network by controlling wireless access from one centralized location using Foxpass
At a Glance
Challenge
Allbirds was looking for a security management system that would handle the scale at which they were expanding. They needed a way to keep track of wireless access at all their locations while securing their networks.
Solution
Foxpass RADIUS enabled Allbirds to gain control over their expanding network by allowing them to control wireless access from one location.
Results
RADIUS allows Allbrids to preserve the privacy and security of their networks and users. The Allbirds IT team will continue to use Foxpass to keep their data safe.
From Allbirds
Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass... I would give Foxpass RADIUS five stars for the logs alone, they’re easy to understand and convenient to use in our workflow... Foxpass works with our directory and tools, fitting into the larger framework of our MDM tools like Kandji and Meraki for improved security.
Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds
The Challenge: Allbirds needed to find a wireless access solution that could scale with them
Allbirds is a New Zealand-American company that designs and sells footwear and apparel on a mission to create good designs that are both sustainable and comfortable. Headquartered in San Francisco, they are a driving force in a new age of sustainable manufacturing. Founded in 2014, this series E company has grown to have more than 10 offices all over the world and over $202.5M in funding.
During Allbirds’ period of growth, each new location had been managing their own network, making it difficult for headquarters to keep track of users. The lack of accountability for each site left the company vulnerable to unwanted individuals gaining access to their networks, potentially putting Allbirds at risk of data breaches. They needed a way to keep track of wireless access at all their locations while securing their networks.
Allbirds started looking for a security management system that could handle the scale at which they were expanding.
“Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass.” - Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds
The Solution: RADIUS, a simple, secure, centralized solution with “5-star logs”
With over 10 offices around the world, Allbirds turned to Foxpass RADIUS for a high-level view of all global networks and employees. Automated on and off boarding ensures the information is always current. Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds said, “Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass.” Foxpass helped Allbirds gain control over their expanding network by allowing them to control wireless access from one location.
Key benefits of Foxpass RADIUS include:
Simplicity – Set It and Forget It
Foxpass’ web terminal and console make RADIUS logging easy for the IT team and engineers without interruption to their workday. With a simple user interface and experience, Foxpass makes the IT team’s job easier. As a result, Foxpass saves Allbirds time through administering RADIUS to maintain users instead of having to manually control access themselves.
“I would give Foxpass RADIUS five stars for the logs alone, they’re easy to understand and convenient to use in our workflow.”
Improved Security
Widescale cloud RADIUS lets users log into the network using an individual username and password compared to one shared password. With cloud convenience, Allbirds uses Foxpass RADIUS to facilitate their Wi-Fi® access management from one central location; it helps them keep track of who is on their network. Foxpass also fits into their existing framework of Mobile Device Management (MDM) tools.
“Foxpass works with our directory and tools, fitting into the larger framework of our MDM tools like Kandji and Meraki for improved security.” Rey Davila
Results: Allbrids preserves the privacy and security of their networks and users with RADIUS
RADIUS allows Allbrids to preserve the privacy and security of their networks and users. Allbirds also used RADIUS to improve their security management efforts and create policies for server administration. The Allbirds IT team will continue to use Foxpass to maintain privileges for employees everywhere, while keeping their data safe.
Details
About Allbirds
Allbirds is a New Zealand-American company that designs and sells footwear and apparel. Allbirds is on a mission to create good designs that are both sustainable and comfortable. Now headquartered in San Francisco, they are a driving force in a new age of sustainable manufacturing, crafting products using premium natural materials like Merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber. Since its start in 2014, the series E company has grown to have more than 10 offices all over the world and over $202.5M in funding backed by investors like Fidelity Investments, TDM Growth Partners, Tiger Global Management, Rockefeller and Franklin Templeton Investments, and many other notable investors.