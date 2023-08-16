Allbirds Secures Wi-Fi® for their Global Offices With a Simple, Centralized Solution – Foxpass RADIUS

Allbirds is a New Zealand-American company that designs and sells footwear and apparel on a mission to create good designs that are both sustainable and comfortable. Headquartered in San Francisco, they are a driving force in a new age of sustainable manufacturing. Founded in 2014, this series E company has grown to have more than 10 offices all over the world and over $202.5M in funding.

During Allbirds’ period of growth, each new location had been managing their own network, making it difficult for headquarters to keep track of users. The lack of accountability for each site left the company vulnerable to unwanted individuals gaining access to their networks, potentially putting Allbirds at risk of data breaches. They needed a way to keep track of wireless access at all their locations while securing their networks.

Allbirds started looking for a security management system that could handle the scale at which they were expanding.

“Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass.” - Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds