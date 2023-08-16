Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
Allbirds shoes

Allbirds Secures Wi-Fi® for their Global Offices With a Simple, Centralized Solution – Foxpass RADIUS

Gaining control of an expanding network by controlling wireless access from one centralized location using Foxpass

At a Glance

Computer alert icon

Challenge

Allbirds was looking for a security management system that would handle the scale at which they were expanding. They needed a way to keep track of wireless access at all their locations while securing their networks.

Management solution wrench icon

Solution

Foxpass RADIUS enabled Allbirds to gain control over their expanding network by allowing them to control wireless access from one location.

Results icon

Results

RADIUS allows Allbrids to preserve the privacy and security of their networks and users. The Allbirds IT team will continue to use Foxpass to keep their data safe.

From Allbirds

Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass... I would give Foxpass RADIUS five stars for the logs alone, they’re easy to understand and convenient to use in our workflow... Foxpass works with our directory and tools, fitting into the larger framework of our MDM tools like Kandji and Meraki for improved security.

Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds

The Challenge: Allbirds needed to find a wireless access solution that could scale with them

Allbirds is a New Zealand-American company that designs and sells footwear and apparel on a mission to create good designs that are both sustainable and comfortable. Headquartered in San Francisco, they are a driving force in a new age of sustainable manufacturing. Founded in 2014, this series E company has grown to have more than 10 offices all over the world and over $202.5M in funding.

During Allbirds’ period of growth, each new location had been managing their own network, making it difficult for headquarters to keep track of users. The lack of accountability for each site left the company vulnerable to unwanted individuals gaining access to their networks, potentially putting Allbirds at risk of data breaches. They needed a way to keep track of wireless access at all their locations while securing their networks.

Allbirds started looking for a security management system that could handle the scale at which they were expanding.

“Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass.” - Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds

The Solution: RADIUS, a simple, secure, centralized solution with “5-star logs”

With over 10 offices around the world, Allbirds turned to Foxpass RADIUS for a high-level view of all global networks and employees. Automated on and off boarding ensures the information is always current. Rey Davila, Systems Specialist at Allbirds said, “Centralized Wi-Fi® could not have been done without Foxpass.” Foxpass helped Allbirds gain control over their expanding network by allowing them to control wireless access from one location.

Key benefits of Foxpass RADIUS include:

Simplicity – Set It and Forget It

Foxpass’ web terminal and console make RADIUS logging easy for the IT team and engineers without interruption to their workday. With a simple user interface and experience, Foxpass makes the IT team’s job easier. As a result, Foxpass saves Allbirds time through administering RADIUS to maintain users instead of having to manually control access themselves.

“I would give Foxpass RADIUS five stars for the logs alone, they’re easy to understand and convenient to use in our workflow.”

Improved Security

Widescale cloud RADIUS lets users log into the network using an individual username and password compared to one shared password. With cloud convenience, Allbirds uses Foxpass RADIUS to facilitate their Wi-Fi® access management from one central location; it helps them keep track of who is on their network. Foxpass also fits into their existing framework of Mobile Device Management (MDM) tools.

“Foxpass works with our directory and tools, fitting into the larger framework of our MDM tools like Kandji and Meraki for improved security.” Rey Davila

Featured Product

Foxpass

Learn More

Results: Allbrids preserves the privacy and security of their networks and users with RADIUS

RADIUS allows Allbrids to preserve the privacy and security of their networks and users. Allbirds also used RADIUS to improve their security management efforts and create policies for server administration. The Allbirds IT team will continue to use Foxpass to maintain privileges for employees everywhere, while keeping their data safe.

Details

About Allbirds

Allbirds is a New Zealand-American company that designs and sells footwear and apparel. Allbirds is on a mission to create good designs that are both sustainable and comfortable. Now headquartered in San Francisco, they are a driving force in a new age of sustainable manufacturing, crafting products using premium natural materials like Merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber. Since its start in 2014, the series E company has grown to have more than 10 offices all over the world and over $202.5M in funding backed by investors like Fidelity Investments, TDM Growth Partners, Tiger Global Management, Rockefeller and Franklin Templeton Investments, and many other notable investors.

Allbirds shoes

PDF Version of the Case Study

Download the PDF

Learn More About Our Products

Explore Products

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.