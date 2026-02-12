Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
IT Support at datacenter remotely checking diagnostics

A Remote Revolution: Splashtop’s Predictions for 2022 – eBook

This revolution may have initially been prompted by the pandemic, but as we’ve witnessed, remote work and a mix of on-site and remote education will remain long after the pandemic is over. Organizations are now reimagining their approach towards remote access and support and looking to upgrade their technologies to make it simpler, have better performance and increase security.

In this eBook you’ll learn our predictions for the trends that will drive this remote revolution in 2022, such as

  • New opportunities

  • Cybersecurity concerns

  • Advanced technologies

Download PDF


Ready to get started?

Free TrialExplore All Products