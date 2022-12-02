Supercharged Splashtop 2 for Android Phones Launched as a Free App – Fully Optimized for Qualcomm Snapdragon, Supports Windows 8 Gestures

Next generation Splashtop software set to empower the 600 million Android smartphone user base with the fastest, most secure mobile remote desktop app

November 6, 2012 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing, today announced the release of its Android version of Splashtop 2 – Remote Desktop, the latest generation of its award-winning remote desktop app. Following the release of Splashtop 2 for Android tablets in August, an estimated 600 million Android smartphone users will now be able to enjoy the same secure, high performance remote access to their Macintosh and PC desktops, including the latest Windows 8 PCs.

To date, Splashtop has empowered more than ten million users of mobile devices, ranging from tablets to smartphones, to remotely access their computers from anywhere to run their favorite Mac or Windows applications and to view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games.

The Splashtop 2 app for Android phones has been optimized for the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, leading to a 5x improvement in CPU utilization and longer battery life. In addition, it sports self-optimizing technology that adapts to the conditions of the network, enabling the user to take full advantage of the bandwidth of a 3G or 4G network or Internet connection.

Qualcomm has posted an article on its website that details the performance characteristics of Splashtop optimized for the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor: https://developer.qualcomm.com/blog/splashtop.

Splashtop 2 for Android is the only remote desktop application available today fully optimized to remotely access the latest Windows 8 PCs, using native Windows 8 gestures. Microsoft Office 2013 is now optimized for a touch experience on Windows 8, which means that Splashtop 2 now enables enhanced productivity by providing touch-optimized Microsoft Office for Android devices, Any Windows 8 touch-optimized app can now be enjoyed on Android tablets.

For customers to get started with Splashtop 2 the only configuration needed to connect to a computer is a user name and password. There is no need to configure routers or firewalls, or to manually enter IP addresses or security codes. With the Splashtop Anywhere Access Pack, available via in-app purchase after a 7 -day free trial period, the same simple process lets users connect to their devices reliably from anywhere in the world, over the Internet.

“Android phones are coming out with bigger screens, sharper displays, and faster multi-core processors. This means the Splashtop experience on phones is getting better and better,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “With our optimized performance and unsurpassed security, Android customers will now have access to all of their apps and files anytime, anywhere.”

Splashtop Streamer

Splashtop 2 requires the downloading and installation of the free Splashtop Streamer software onto a Window PC or a Mac. Supported platforms: Windows 8, 7, Vista, and XP (including Home Premium), Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users). A computer with dual-core CPU is recommended for best performance. The purchase of Splashtop 2 includes a license to access up to 5 computers.

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop aspires to touch people’s lives by delivering the best-in-class remote desktop experience – bridging tablets, phones, computers and TVs. Splashtop technology empowers consumer and business users with high-performance, secure, interactive access to their favorite applications, media content and files anytime, anywhere.

Splashtop’s products are top-selling apps on Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore for Android, Nook Apps, BlackBerry App World, HP App Catalog, Lenovo App Shop and others. More than ten million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and more than 100 million devices from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, Intel and other partners have shipped with Splashtop.

The consumerization of IT and proliferation of mobile devices is leading to adoption of Splashtop by businesses. The Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ ensures reliable, secure and high performance connectivity across multiple devices, while offering IT, system integrators and service providers policy-driven control.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science and the ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. The company is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

