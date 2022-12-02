Splashtop’s Mirroring360 Now Available for Epson® MoverioTM BT-200 Smart Glasses, Enabling Viewing of iOS Apps and Content on Glasses

Available from the Moverio Apps Market, Mirroring360 Provides New Capabilities and Experiences for Gamers, Video Viewing, Physicians, Industrial Designers and DJI Phantom Vision Drone Users on their Epson Moverio Smart Glasses

San Jose, CA — March 3rd, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 is now available for Epson® Moverio™ BT-200 smart glasses.

Available for download from the Moverio Apps Market, iPod, iPhone, and iPad users can now easily redirect their mobile device experience to the Epson Moverio smart glasses using Mirroring360, enhancing the user experience and empowering new usage models.

“By bridging mobile devices with smart glasses, Epson and Splashtop have enabled new possibilities,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “For example, by flying my DJI drone wearing Epson’s Moverio smart glasses with Mirroring360, I can keep the drone in my line of sight while also viewing the drone’s video feed directly in the center of the smart glasses from my iPhone. This is a powerful combination.”

“Mirroring360 will bring thousands of iOS apps as well as augmented reality content to our Epson Moverio smart glasses platform,” says Eric Mizufuka, product manager, New Ventures for Epson America. “We are very excited about the integration capabilities with Mirroring360 that enables our smart glasses to better serve the consumer and business markets.”

To view images and video of using the Splashtop Mirroring360 with the Epson Moverio BT-200 smart glasses to fly and take video from the DJI Drone, visit https://www.splashtop.com/blog.

The Epson Moverio BT-200 smart glasses are available through select online retailers and direct from Epson for MSRP $699.99. For complete Moverio BT-200 specifications and additional information, visit https://moverio.epson.com.

Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with multiple international offices. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com

