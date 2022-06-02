Splashtop’s Mirroring360 and Remote Desktop are Bundled with InFocus Mondopad, JTouch Whiteboard, and DigiEasel, Enabling Conferencing and Collaboration Across Devices

With Mirroring360, Presenters Can Easily Cast iOS, Android, Windows, MAC, and Chromebook screens to Multi-touch HD Mondopad, JTouch Whiteboard, and DigiEasel

San Jose, CA — October 1, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Mirroring360 and Splashtop Remote Desktop are bundled with InFocus multi-touch 1080p Mondopad (57”, 70”, 80”), JTouch Whiteboard (40”, 65”), and DigiEasel (40”), targeted for conference room, classroom, distance education center and multi-point office. Meeting participants can securely connect and share content with InFocus conferencing products using any device — PC, Mac, Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone, making meetings more productive. With Splashtop Remote Desktop bundled in Mondopad, users can remotely control the Mondopad from any device, including advancing slides or annotating.

“We go into meetings often faced with people having a heterogeneous range of devices and how to effective share content across devices is always a challenge,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We are excited to partner with InFocus to deliver a well integrated meeting room collaboration solution, supporting all types of devices.”

“Mirroring360 and Splashtop Remote Desktop are powerful additions to the InFocus broad range of collaboration solutions,” says Surendra Arora, Vice President at InFocus. “Users can instantly connect from any device without cables means that people can collaborate more productively.”

Mirroring360 fully support latest iOS9 Airplay Mirroring and Chromebook screen sharing, as well as features and tools to facilitate managed large deployments at businesses and schools, such as a .msi package and preset configuration options.

See how thousands of businesses and schools benefit from Splashtop Mirroring360: https://www.mirroring360.com/

Learn more about Mondopad: http://www.infocus.com/displays/MONDOPAD-SERIES